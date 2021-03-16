Report: Dolphins Land Bengals Free Agent

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have agreed to terms with pending Cincinnati Bengals free agent Cephan Carter

The Miami Dolphins have landed their first free agent acquisition, but it's not a move likely to create major headlines.

The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Cincinnati Bengals fullback/tight end Cethan Carter.

This is the scouting report on Carter from All Bengals Publisher James Rapien:

Carter played a career-high 220 offensive snaps in 2020. He was used as a blocker for most of the season, but did have five receptions for 53 yards.

Carter is primarily a special teamer. He was on the field for 69% (318) of the Bengals’ special team snaps last season. He had 10 tackles (six solo). He’s a quality backup tight end that doesn’t offer much in the passing game, but is a willing blocker and above average special teams player.

Carter (6-3, 248) played 46 games with five starts for Cincinnati after coming into the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017. He has seven career receptions with one touchdown. He missed the entire 2018 season with a shoulder injury.

It's the second consecutive year the Dolphins have picked up a special teamer from the Cincinnati Bengals. They did the same thing last offseason with Clayton Fejedelem, who became a special teams captain.