Dolphins Continue to Add Depth Players

The Miami Dolphins picked up another veteran Wednesday morning, and once again it's a complementary player with extensive special teams experience.

The Dolphins agreed to terms with cornerback Justin Coleman, who recently was released by the Detroit Lions, per a league source. The move was first reported by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Coleman spent two seasons with Detroit after signing a four-year contract worth $36 million as an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Coleman has experience covering the slot but more importantly perhaps playing on special teams.

In his two seasons with Detroit, Coleman started 16 games, including five in 2020 when he spent several weeks on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

Based on advanced stats, Coleman did not have a very good 2020 season, with opposing quarterbacks posting a 135.0 passer rating when targeting him, according to pro-reference.com.

Coleman has started 29 games in six NFL seasons, with a high of 11 in his first season in Detroit in 2019.

Prior to his time in Detroit, Coleman played two years with the Seattle Seahawks and two with the New England Patriots.

He first came into the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, but was released and joined the Patriots, where his cornerbacks coach was current Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

After two seasons with New England, Coleman was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in September 2017 for a seventh-round pick.

In his first season with the Seahawks, Coleman had two pick-sixes, his first NFL touchdown coming on a 28-yard interception return against new Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett, at the time with the Indianapolis Colts.

Coleman joins a Dolphins cornerback corps that is led by Xavien Howard and Byron Jones and also includes 2020 starting slot corner Nik Needham, 2020 first-round Noah Igbinoghene, and Jamal Perry.

While Coleman has more experience, one would think that Needham would remain as the top slot corner barring another addition.