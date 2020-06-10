AllDolphins
Dolphins Players Sign Letter to Congress

Alain Poupart

The Players Coalition sent a letter to Congress on Wednesday in support of legislation that would end "qualified immunity" for police officers, and two current and 50 former Dolphins players were among those who attached their names to the letter.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns and new safety Kavon Frazier are among the many current players around the league who put their name on the letter, and so did Dolphins Senior Vice President Nat Moore.

The list of former Dolphins who put their name on the Players Coalition letter includes, in addition to Moore, Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain, Ja'Wuan James, Jermon Bushrod, Mark Clayton, Chris Chambers, Jim Jensen, O.J. McDuffie, current 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, current Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Louis Oliver, Wade Smith and current NFL exec Troy Vincent.

A few rookies around the league put their name on their letter, including first overall pick Joe Burrow. There are also a few head coaches, including Frank Reich of the Colts, Doug Marrone of the Jaguars and Steve Kerr of the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

The letter expresses support for legislation introduced by Representatives Justin Amash (Libertarian-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) calling for the end of qualified immunity, a judicially created doctrine that shields government officials from being held personally liable for constitutional violations — like the right to be free from excessive police force — for money damages under federal law so long as the officials did not violate "clearly established" law.

Qualified immunity has become a hot topic in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of white police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing second-degree murder charges.

"It is time for Congress to eliminate qualified immunity, and it can do so by passing the Amash-Pressley bill," the letter to Congress said. "When police officers kill an unarmed man, when they beat a woman, or when they shoot a child, the people of this country must have a way to hold them accountable in a court of law. And officers must know that if they act in such a manner, there will be repercussions.

"A legal system that does not provide such a recourse is an illegitimate one. In their grief, people have taken to the streets because for too long, their government has failed to protect them. The Courts and elected officials alike have instead shielded people who caused unspeakable harm. Congress must not be complicit in these injustices, and it should take this important step to show that law enforcement abuse will not be tolerated."

RELATED: Frazier takes part in peaceful protest

--------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

