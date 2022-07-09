Clayton, Kuechenberg Closer to Hall, but How Close?

Mark Clayton and Bob Kuechenberg were among the semifinalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class in the seniors category

There was good news for the Miami Dolphins when the Pro Football Hall of Fame released its list of semifinalists for the 2023 Class among coaches, contributors and seniors because Mark Clayton and Bob Kuechenberg both made the list.

But, as was the case before, this news figures to potentially have more significance when it comes to Kuechenberg's candidacy.

Put simply, Kuechenberg very much looks like a strong candidate to posthumously make his way into the Hall of Fame, while Clayton quite frankly remains a long shot.

THE CASE FOR KUECHENBERG

For starters, Kuechenberg was a Hall of Fame finalist eight consecutive years from 2002-09 and has credentials comparable to other offensive lineman already in Canton.

The biggest argument for Kuechenberg as a Hall of Fame candidate was his longevity and sustained excellence, evidenced by his six Pro Bowl selections and his ability to line up at both guard and tackle.

Pro Football Reference's Hall of Fame Monitor score, which factors in team and individual accomplishments, was 66.03 for Kuechenberg, higher than that of Hall of Fame Rams guard Tom Mack, who had a 59.50.

While starting at left guard for four of the five Dolphins teams to reach the Super Bowl, Kuechenberg made his first Pro Bowl in 1974 and his last one in his final NFL season in 1983.

CLAYTON'S CHALLENGE

Clayton, on the other hand, never was so much as a Hall of Fame semifinalist before this year despite putting up impressive stats as Dan Marino's favorite target in the 1980s.

Using PFR's Hall of Fame monitor, Clayton has little chance of ever being selected. He's got a score of 45.40, which ranks 78th among wide receivers who started playing in 1955 or later.

Among those with higher Hall of Fame monitor scores are former Dolphins wide receivers Irving Fryar, Brandon Marshall and Wes Welker, as well as newcomer Tyreek Hill.

That said, Clayton was a vital part of the most devastating passing game in the NFL in the 1980s.

Clark Judge of SI Fan Nation sister site Talk of Fame made the case for Clayton in a column last summer.

KUECHENBERG AND CLAYTON'S COMPETITION

The 25 semifinalists from the Hall’s 12-person Seniors Committee who also advanced to the next round of consideration were Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, LaVern Dilweg, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Joe Klecko, George Kunz, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Everson Walls.

Each semifinalist played his last game in professional football no later than the 1996 season.

Separately, the Hall’s 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee reduced the list of nominated candidates to 29 Semifinalists who advanced to the next round of consideration, but no one with ties to the Dolphins was among that group.

WHAT'S NEXT IN THE HALL PROCESS?

The respective selection committees now will consider the candidates and vote to send 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors through to the finalists stage. The results of those reduction votes will be announced July 27.

At this stage, logic says that Kuechenberg likely will move forward as a finalist, while it's probably less than 50-50 for Clayton.

The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 16 to select up to three Seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2023. Expansion of the Seniors pool for election to the Hall was approved earlier this year for the Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet Aug. 23 to select one Coach or Contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2023.

THE DOLPHINS IN THE HALL

The Dolphins currently have 10 Hall of Famers, including longtime Cleveland Browns wide receiver Paul Warfield but not including short-time Dolphins contributors like Thurman Thomas or Cris Carter or even Coach Jimmy Johnson.

The other Dolphins Hall of Famers are Coach Don Shula, Marino, QB Bob Griese, RB Larry Csonka, G Larry Little, C Jim Langer, C Dwight Stephenson, DE Jason Taylor and LB Nick Buoniconti.

Linebacker Zach Thomas has been a Hall of Fame finalist each of the past three years and figures to get inducted at some point.

Tackle Richmond Webb, whose career ended with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2002, also might have a legitimate case. He made the Pro Bowl each of his first seven season and his Hall of Fame monitor score is higher than four HOF tackles — Dan Dierdorf, Jimbo Covert, Jackie Slater and Winston Hill.