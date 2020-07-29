Dolphins Dealing with Unusual Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins technically have begun training camp, though it's going to take longer than usual for actually practices to start.

It's truly a different world around the NFL this summer, one that has had Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and his peers around the league having to adjust.

The biggest thing is that Flores has to juggle trying to get his team ready for the 2020 season while at the same time trying to ensure the players' safety.

"I think it's a combination of both," Flores said during a Zoom media session Wednesday. "You always want your team to be healthy. Whether it's right now with COVID. What everyone is talking about. But when we get into practice it will be soft tissue injuries. Or shoulders or knees. Things of that nature. There is nothing more important than health of the team. That's going to be at the forefront, especially this year.

"But we are working towards trying to improve on the field as well. So that's fundamentals, that's technique, that's conditioning. So there is a lot to try to improve upon. So we need to keep them healthy in order to get out on the field and improve. They kind of go hand-in-hand. In a lot of ways. And you know look these are very, very unprecedented circumstances. I think we need to make the best of this situation.

"And that's been my message to the team. There is no real point in dwelling on the lack of games or practice. We just have to make the most of games or practice when we go out there. The healthy guys will practice. And the guys who aren't, wont. Those practice repos are going to be very important this season."

Flores addressed the safety measures the Dolphins have implemented that we discussed in an earlier article, mainly the insertion of plexiglass between lockers, a reconfiguration of the weight room and, of course, an emphasis on masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing.

All the precautions and adjustments to the training schedule, with padded practices not starting until the middle of August, have made for a unique training camp experience.

"There’s obviously a lot with COVID," Flores said. "I think we try to create an environment where it’s as safe as possible. That’s something we’ve talked to the players about. I think our medical staff, headed by Kyle Johnston, our head trainer, I think they’ve done a really good job changing the locker room, changing the protocols, the locker room, the training room, the weight room, and making this place as safe as possible. I think they’ve done a great job from that standpoint.

"My message to the players has been about really making good decisions, being responsible. I think they’re going to have to make some sacrifices outside of the building, and inside of the building. I think if we can do that, then, look, we’ve done everything we could possibly do to try to limit the spread of this virus. But, yeah, there are some challenges but we’re trying to meet them head on and do the best we can with them."