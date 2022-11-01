The 2022 NFL Trading Deadline has arrived, and the Miami Dolphins certainly are a team to watch before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

They have been reported as being suitors for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, but the question is whether the Broncos really want to trade him — particularly after their victory against Jacksonville on Sunday put them back within striking distance in the wide open AFC.

As we detailed Monday, Chubb could be a missing piece for the Dolphins, who have not been afraid to make bold moves in 2022, bold moves that have paid off tremendously with the performances of Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead.

The argument against trading for Chubb is that he's a pending UFA who is looking for a big contract, one that will have to be added for the compensation the Dolphins would have to give Denver to consummate the trade.

As a point of reference, the Broncos traded star pass rusher Von Miller to the L.A. Rams last year for second- and third-round picks when he also was a pending UFA. Miller became a rental player who helped the Rams win the Super Bowl and he was 32 at the time of the trade. Chubb turned 26 in June, though he's obviously not quite the proven commodity that Miller is.

HIGH PRICE FOR ANOTHER PASS RUSHER

Remember after the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule and there was this talk of a fire sale?

Well, the Panthers did trade Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, but that doesn't mean they're going to let go of all their good players — particularly if they're young.

That became obvious when the Panthers turned down an offer from the Rams — who never met a blockbuster trade they didn't like — of two future first-round picks for edge defender Brian Burns.

The moral of the story here: The Panthers aren't just dumping players because they've got a new head coach.

ROQUAN TO THE RAVENS AND HOW IT IMPACTS THE DOLPHINS

On the eve of the trade deadline, we had a significant trade in the NFL, the deal that sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks.

Like Chubb, Smith is a pending UFA and a young star, and if the Ravens can sign him to a long-term contract, this looks like a great deal for them — particularly with the reports that the Bears picked up most of his remaining salary for 2022.

The Dolphins already have faced Baltimore this season, so they won't see Smith in 2022. And now they'll face the Bears on Sunday without two of their best defensive players heading into the season — Smith and Robert Quinn, who was traded to the Eagles last week.

THE McCAFFREY MOVE AND HOW IT IMPACTS THE DOLPHINS

The biggest trade of the past couple of weeks probably still is the one that sent McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

It was quite a haul for the Panthers for a gifted running back, but one with a troublesome injury history — he's played in all six games this season, but missed 23 games the past two years.

It's interesting to note that the Dolphins were listed second as the likeliest destination for McCraffey if he got traded, per odds from BetOnline.ag. The Dolphins were listed at 5/1, behind the favorite Buffalo Bills at 9/5. The 49ers were fourth at 9/1 behind the Los Angeles Rams at 6/1.

McCaffrey's multiple skills obviously could help the Dolphins offense, but the Dolphins' biggest issue right now is keeping their players healthy and the pass protection, nothing that he have could helped.

The Dolphins, however, will be affected by his trade to the 49ers in a couple of ways. The first tangible effect is having to defend the San Francisco running game when they travel to Levi's Stadium on Dec. 4 in Mike McDaniel's return to the Bay area.

San Francisco always has had a potent running game under Kyle Shanahan (and for years with McDaniel), but it could go next level now with McCaffrey.

The other impact on the Dolphins here concerns the 2023 draft and that 49ers first-round pick they own. There's no question that adding McCaffrey could (should) add a win or two in the regular season and could make a difference in the playoffs as well in terms of how far they can advance.

And, of course, the deeper the 49ers get into the playoffs, the worse that first-round pick becomes. As it is, the best-case scenario for the Dolphins the second the 49ers get into the playoffs, it's having the 19th overall pick. The 49ers playing in the divisional round means the best it can be is 25th and a return to the NFC Championship Game means that pick will be 29th or lower.

NFL PLAYERS WHO ARE/COULD BE AVAILABLE?

There have been several players around the NFL who have been reported to be on the trade market, and that list includes Steelers WR Chase Claypool, Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones, Commanders cornerback William Jackson III, Browns running back Kareem Hunt, and Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Based on the Dolphins' positional needs, the one who makes the most sense here just might be Sidney Jones. Yes, Jackson is a bigger number and a former first-round pick, but his advanced stats in four games this season (121.9 opponent passer rating when targeted) don't exactly suggest he'll be a major upgrade for the Dolphins.

But the Dolphins might not have to trade for Jackson if they want him, based on a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicating the Commanders will release Jackson if they can't trade him by the deadline.

Jones has been relegated to a backup role in Seattle and he's currently dealing with a groin injury, but his opponent passer rating last season when he started 11 games was a very respectable 84.3. Jones also has a lot more reasonable contract.

THE GESICKI SITUATION

Of course, if we're talking trade talk, we have to mention tight end Mike Gesicki.

His name has come up for the obvious reasons before, but that talk has kind of died down in recent weeks, and that might be because he's become a bigger factor in the passing game. After having nine catches in the first five games, Gesicki has 12 over the past three along with three touchdowns.

As the Dolphins make their push for a playoff spot past the trading deadline, it's obvious they'll have a better shot at it with Gesicki on the team than without, while at the same time understanding the organization just isn't likely to give him a lucrative long-term contract next spring.

If the Dolphins do hang on to him and lose him in free agency next year, they should be able to get a decent compensatory draft pick through the NFL's very complicated and mysterious system — but it also might depend on their total free agent activity next offseason.

At this point, let's just say it would be pretty surprising to see him get traded considering the Dolphins look like they're headed to the playoffs.

REALISTIC TRADE DEADLINE EXPECTATIONS FOR THE DOLPHINS

The Dolphins showed this offseason they're not afraid to pull off a big trade because getting Tyreek Hill for two first-round picks and three other picks is about as big as it gets.

But that was the offseason.

This is the middle of the season, and the reality is trades in the middle of the season just don't happen very often.

Here's how rare it is for the Dolphins to acquire a veteran through an October (or early November) trade: Since 2000, that number is four.

DeAndre Washington, Aqib Talib, Bryant McKinnie and Cleo Lemon. That's it. That's the list.

Washington was a backup running back; Talib was on IR at the time of the trade and he stayed on IR the rest of the season as a salary move by the Rams; McKinnie was a quality tackle at the end of his career; and Lemon was a backup acquired for another backup quarterback, A.J. Feeley.

The reality is the Dolphins actually have more often traded away veterans than acquired them at or around the trade deadline.

Their list of players shipped off in October since 2000: KR Jakeem Grant, WR Isaiah Ford, RB Kenyan Drake, RB Jay Ajayi, WR Chris Chambers, RB Jesse Chatman, and the aforementioned Feeley.

So the bottom line here is simple: Yes, the Dolphins have and will continue to explore the possibility of adding a veteran via trade before the 4 p.m. deadline, but there might not even be a 50-50 likelihood of anything happening.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

