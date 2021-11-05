The Pros and Cons of Claiming Beckham

The Miami Dolphins are second in the waiver claim order heading into Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season

It wasn't long after word came out that the Cleveland Browns were going to release wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that tweets and stories started popping up everywhere wondering what team might pick him up.

So what about the Miami Dolphins?

Does the idea of bringing in Beckham make sense?

Let's first point out that now that the trade deadline has passed Beckham — like every other veteran the rest of the season — will be subject waivers upon being released and the Dolphins currently have the second-highest waiver priority in the league based on the overall standings.

The only team ahead of the Dolphins are the Detroit Lions, who stand 0-8 in Dan Campbell's first year as head coach. So if the Lions pass on Beckham, then he's there for the taking for the Dolphins.

Any team claiming Beckham off waivers now will become responsible for his contract, but his salary has been reduced with some of his compensation transformed into a signing bonus, according to SI Fan Nation sister site Browns Digest.

Beckham is signed through the 2023 season, but he'll be able to void the contract after the 2022 season if he's claimed off waivers, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

If Beckham clears waivers, then he will be free to sign a new contract with any team and under that scenario it's very difficult to envision him choosing to sign with a 1-7 team.

So the Dolphins either will claim Beckham off waivers (assuming Detroit beats them to it) or watch him join another team.

So why would the Dolphins want to pick up someone like Beckham in the midst of a completely forgettable season?

Well, for one, it's not like they don't have a need at wide receiver because of all the injury issues they've have to deal with, including Will Fuller V ready to miss a fifth game because of a finger injury and DeVante Parker suffering a setback with his hamstring injury.

And maybe that kind of move could be made with more than the rest of the 2021 season in mind. Think about it this way, the Dolphins signed Fuller to add some spark to the passing game and maybe Beckham becomes that guy in 2022.

Or it could be as simple as adding an asset because nothing would prevent the Dolphins from bringing in Beckham through waivers and then turning around and trading him next offseason.

And if the Dolphins bring him in and things don't pan out, it should be noted that Beckham's contract does not have any guarantees remaining.

So an argument absolutely could be made that it would make sense for the Dolphins to claim Beckham, and head coach Brian Flores reiterated Friday the stance from GM Chris Grier that the team will do its "due diligence" whenever a quality player becomes available.

As for reasons not to go down this route for the Dolphins, well, we can start with the circumstances that led to his divorce from the Browns and the idea that it might not make sense to bring in a player who might be considered high maintenance given the team's record and the fact the offense hasn't featured much downfield passing, which clearly is Beckham's forte.

Those issues might be enough to make the Dolphins — any team really — think twice before adding a player who isn't quite the electric talent he was in his first few years with the New York Giants.

That said, Beckham still is a good receiver, a good player. And, yes, the Dolphins absolutely should do their due diligence and strongly consider the idea of claiming him off waivers.