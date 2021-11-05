Beckham Idea Fun While It Lasted

The Miami Dolphins are not likely to end up with the services of talented wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. based on new information regarding his contract

Yeah, about that idea of the Miami Dolphins putting in a waiver claim for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Don't hold your breath.

It absolutely made sense Friday morning or early afternoon, but not so much once ESPN's Adam Schefter reported terms of the arrangement between the talented wide receiver and the Cleveland Browns to facilitate his release, namely that the 2022 and 2023 years would be voided from his contract.

Any team claiming Beckham off waivers will be on the hook for the remaining $7.25 million of his salary for 2021 and he'll be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

While the Dolphins certainly could use a wide receiver, particularly after DeVante Parker was placed on injured reserve Friday, they would have to create cap space to bring in Beckham for the rest of 2021.

The Dolphins currently have the second-highest waiver priority in the league based on the overall standings, but Beckham wasn't put on waivers Friday, meaning it can't happen until Monday at the earliest.

By that time, the standings will have changed and the Dolphins no longer will be second in the pecking order unless they lose against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Of course, Beckham always could end up clearing waivers, which would make him free to sign a new contract with any team, but under that scenario it would be very difficult to envision him choosing to sign with a 2-7 or 1-8 team.

Why would the Dolphins ever have considered picking up someone like Beckham in the midst of a completely forgettable season?

Well, for one, it's not like they don't have a need at wide receiver because of all the injury issues they've have to deal with, including Will Fuller V ready to miss a fifth game because of a finger injury and Parker's latest setback.

Head coach Brian Flores reiterated Friday the stance from GM Chris Grier that the team will do its "due diligence" whenever a quality player becomes available.

As for reasons not to go down this route for the Dolphins, beyond having to clear cap space for potentially only half a season of Beckham, we can start with the circumstances that led to his divorce from the Browns and the idea that it might not make sense to bring in a player who might be considered high maintenance given the team's record and the fact the offense hasn't featured much downfield passing, which clearly is Beckham's forte.

Besides, the Dolphins could claim Beckham regardless and make it work financially, but chances are he wouldn't be happy about it and that could present a whole new set of issues.

The bottom line is that adding Beckham would have made sense under different circumstances, but given how his contract was restructured, it's an idea that pretty much disappeared almost as soon as it surfaced.