Could the Dolphins Make a Playoff Push?

The Miami Dolphins have won two in a row and have a favorable schedule over the next month

The Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens looked an awful lot like what we saw so often from the 2020 Miami Dolphins, and it begs the question of whether we're going to see 2020 all over again down the stretch.

And, yes, that means a playoff push.

The Dolphins obviously have a long road ahead before they even start thinking about snatching a postseason berth and they have made things incredibly difficult on themselves with their frustrating 1-7 start.

But the Dolphins are now on a two-game winning streak at a point in their schedule where they can make a run — and obviously need to make a run.

The next four games for Miami are at the Jets (Nov. 21), followed by home games against Carolina (Nov. 28), the Giants (Dec. 5) and the Jets (Dec. 18-19) with the bye coming between those last two games.

Win all four games and the Dolphins suddenly find themselves at 7-7.

Look at the current AFC standings, and you'll see only one team (Tennessee) with fewer than three losses. Is it really that crazy to think that a 9-8 team could snag one of the seven playoff spots in the conference?

For that to happen and for Miami to be that team, the Dolphins would have to go 6-1 in their final seven games, which obviously is a tall order with the final three games at New Orleans, at Tennessee and at home against the New England Patriots.

But that's the price for the early struggles: The Dolphins have left themselves with practically no margin for error, something Brian Flores brings up often when he talks about winning and losing in the NFL.

With their current 3-7 record, the Dolphins have a 4 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to the projection website fivethirtyeight.com.

That percentage goes up to 16 percent (1 in 6) if the Dolphins sweep their next four games, and it reaches 33 percent if they can finish 9-8 provided the loss is against New Orleans in Week 16.

If the Dolphins somehow were able to run the table to finish 10-7, their chances would be at 89 percent, per fivethirtyeight.com.

The bottom line, however you look at it, is it's obviously a long shot for the Dolphins to make the playoffs, but the final month of the season could get interesting if they can duplicate their Thursday night performance against Baltimore over the next month.

And if we're being prisoners of the moment, forgive us but it's still a lot more fun than continuing to dissect what's gone wrong in this 2021 season.