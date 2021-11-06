Revisiting the Tunsil Trade: Was It Worth It?

The Dolphins got a big return for the Pro Bowl tackle, but it has yet to pay major dividends

When the Miami Dolphins play host to the Houston Texans on Sunday, it will mark the teams' first meeting since they consummated the mega trade involving tackle Laremy Tunsil in 2019.

Tunsil won't be taking part in the festivities at Hard Rock Stadium because he's been on injured reserve since October because of a thumb injury, but there will be several other players in action who indirectly were part of this trade.

Those would be strictly draft picks that changed hands in the trade because none of the players involved will be playing — Tunsil is on IR, Kenny Stills is back with the Saints, Julien Davenport is with the Colts, and Johnson Bademosi is out of the NFL.

But the Dolphins have four players on their roster they took with the draft picks involved: Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, Solomon Kindley and Noah Igbinoghene.

THE DETAILS OF THE TUNSIL TRADE

To recap, the terms of the trade were Tunsil, Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick going from the Dolphins in exchange for Davenport, Bademosi, first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a second-round pick in 2021.

The Dolphins got Igbinoghene and Kindley with the first-round pick in 2020 after making a trade with Green Bay to go down from 26th to 30th overall (throwing in their own fourth-round selection to move up in that round to get Kindley), they got Waddle with the 2021 first-round pick after moving from third to 12th to sixth and took Holland with the 2021 second-round selection.

Looking at the players still in place with their new team, one could look at the trade being Tunsil for Waddle, Igbinoghene, Holland and Kindley, plus the 2023 first-round pick from the 49ers the Dolphins got when they moved down from third to 12th.

From that standpoint, it's still hard to argue against the trade, just like it was at the time because the Dolphins got a really good return for Tunsil.

THE DOLPHINS AND THEIR TACKLE PROBLEM

That said, it's more than two years after the trade and the Dolphins still haven't found an answer at left tackle when they had one in place with Tunsil.

Since the trade, the Dolphins have used five different starters at left tackle — Davenport, Jesse Davis, J'Marcus Webb, Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg — and it's safe to say not one of them has come remotely close to providing the kind of work the Dolphins were getting from Tunsil.

And it says here there's still no solution on the roster for a left tackle, meaning the Dolphins likely will have to spend more resources next offseason to get one.

Meanwhile, Tunsil earned a Pro Bowl invitation each of the past two seasons for the Texans and stands as one of their few foundational pieces as they rebuild their roster.

To be sure, Waddle and Holland have made an impact as rookies, but it's absolutely fair to wonder whether either ever can ever make the same kind of difference as a franchise left tackle.

THE VERDICT ON THE DOLPHINS-TEXANS TRADE

Whenever we examine a trade of this magnitude, it's never off the mark to first consider whether there's a player who clearly stands out above the others in the deal because that's usually who wins the trade.

Of course, it's also fair to question how the Dolphins handled the third overall pick in the 2021 draft (it says here, not well, but that's a different column for another day), and the trade still can't be fully evaluated until we see more of Waddle and Holland (and Igbinoghene if he ever sees the field) and also until we see what the Dolphins do with that 2023 first-round pick from the 49ers.

Let's just say that while the Tunsil trade looked like it simply was too good to pass up back in September 2019, maybe it's not so simple.