NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+SI.com
Search

What Do Oddsmakers Say About Dolphins and Wide Receivers?

The Miami Dolphins are widely expected to sign a high-profile wide receiver in free agency, but which one?
Author:
Publish date:

The first day of the free agent negotiating period was awfully quiet for the Miami Dolphins, but it began with the team expected to land one of the high-profile wide receivers available.

As to which one, well, that's open to speculation.

When it comes to oddsmakers, though, the most likely option would appear to be Kenny Golladay of the Detroit Lions.

The Dolphins actually were listed as the second-biggest favorites to land Golladay, according to BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag), if he doesn't re-sign with Detroit.

The Dolphins were listed at 5/2 (betting $200 to win $500), just behind the New York Jets at 2/1. The other two teams really in the mix based on the odds were the New York Giants at 3/1 and the Indianapolis Colts at 4/1.

Another big name on the market is JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But in this case, the Dolphins were tied for seventh in terms of odds along with the L.A. Chargers and the Washington Football Team. Las Vegas was made the favorite to land Smith-Schuster at 9/4, followed by the Jets at 5/2, the Cardinals and Colts at 6/1, and the Bears and Ravens at 8/1.

It should be noted those odds were released before the Jets agreed to terms to another free agent wide receiver Corey Davis. The Jets, oddly enough, had not been among the 10 teams given odds to land Davis. The Dolphins had been given the seventh-best odds at 13/2.

Another wide receiver who could be on the move is Will Fuller of the Houston Texans, though the Dolphins were not among the nine teams given odds as his next destination.

Pending free agents at other positions given odds for their next team should they move include tight end Hunter Henry, cornerback Richard Sherman and edge defender Jadeveon Clowney.

The Dolphins were not among the teams given odds to land any of those three players.

JuJu Smith-Schuster
News

What Do Oddsmakers Say About Dolphins and Wide Receivers?

Cethan Carter
News

Report: Dolphins Land Bengals Free Agent

Oct 13, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) chases Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

Slow Start in Free Agency for Dolphins

Shaq Lawson
News

Dolphins Notebook: Punter Now Official, Saying Goodbye, More

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux
News

Report: Godchaux Gone to New England

Bud Dupree
News

Dolphins and Good Free Agent Fits on Defense

T.Y. Hilton
News

Dolphins and Good Free Agent Fits on Offense

Lynn Bowden Jr.
News

Dolphins Keep Playing Let's Make A Deal