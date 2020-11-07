SI.com
Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Cardinals Matchup

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Cardinals:

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 8

TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET

SITE: State Farm Stadium

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in parts of Florida, almost all of Arizona, and a small portion of the Pacific Northwest

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Michael Grady (sideline)

Final injury report

Dolphins — RB Matt Breida (hamstring) is out; CB Jamal Perry (foot) is questionable

Cardinals — RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) and CB Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) are out; DL Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and LB Zeke Turner (toe) are questionable

Betting line: Cardinals by 4 1/2; over/under 49

Series history: Dolphins lead 9-3

Last five meetings:

Dec. 11, 2016 at Miami; Dolphins 26, Cardinals 23

Sept.. 30, 2012 at Arizona; Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21 (OT)

Sept. 14, 2008 at Arizona; Cardinals 31, Dolphins 10

Nov. 7, 2004 at Miami; Cardinals 24, Dolphins 23

Sept. 19, 1999 at Miami; Dolphins 19, Cardinals 16

Series highlights: Bob Griese wore glasses on Thanksgiving Day in 1977 when he set a franchise record (since tied by Dan Marino) in the Dolphins' 55-14 victory ... Brian Hartline set a franchise record with 253 receiving yards in the 2012 game, which the Cardinals won in overtime after tying the game with 22 seconds left in regulation on a touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 ... The 2016 game was marked by the knee injury that sidelined Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the rest of the season.

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 41 (1977 at St. Louis; Dolphins 55, Cardinals 14)

Cardinals' largest margin of victory: 21 (2008 at Arizona; Cardinals 31, Dolphins 10)

Highest-scoring matchup: 69 points (1977 at St. Louis; Dolphins 35, Cardinals 14)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 26 points (1990 at Miami; Dolphins 23, Cardinals 3)

Former Cardinals players with the Dolphins:

None

Former Cardinals coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the Cardinals:

RB Kenyan Drake (2016-19); DL Jordan Phillips (2015-18)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Cardinals:

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph; outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen; linebackers coach Bill Davis; defensive assistant Rusty McKinney; running backs coach James Saxon (former Dolphins player and former Dolphins player coach); offensive assistant Jerry Sullivan

Other connections:

Cardinals linebackers coach Billy Davis' father Bill Davis was the Dolphins director of pro personnel from 1979-81. ... Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah and Cardinals OL Josh Jones both attended George Bush High School in Richmond, Texas ... Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury coached Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant and LB Sam Eguavoen when he was head coach at Texas Tech

SI Team Publisher Week 9 Predictions:

