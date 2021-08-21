Dolphins Mailbag: Biggest Reasons for Hope, Evaluating Eichenberg, WR Injuries, and More

Where does Liam Eichenberg stand in the pecking order on the offensive line? Can Michael Deiter become another Tim Ruddy? How worrisome are the injuries at the wide receiver position? Tackling these and other Miami Dolphins-related issues

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag as the Dolphins get ready for their preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.

Here we go:

From Luke Yanka (@Isyanka):

Alain, what have you seen that gives your biggest reason for hope for a playoff run in 2021, and what have you seen that gives you the least hope for a 2021 playoff run?

Hey Luke, that's pretty easy for me. The biggest reason for hope is the defense because I think it could be really, really good, and the biggest concern is the offensive line.

Hi Alain, I have 2 questions. How did Jaelan Phillips look in the 2 days with Atlanta? And where do you see Liam Eichenberg playing or is he going to be backing folks up? I guess that relates to how Kindley and Davis look? Thanks for your wonderful coverage.

First off, Mark, thanks for the kind of words. If I'm going to be honest, I didn't notice Phillips all that much, though that's because I was more often focused on the Dolphins offense versus the Falcons defense because the offense concerns me more. Just the fact he was back was encouraging. As for Eichenberg, that's a good question because he's just not jumping out right now. That said, I still believe he'll be given every single opportunity to win a starting job, but I can't say I'd put him ahead of either Kindley at LG or Davis at RT right now.

From Ken Dasher (kdash65):

What was your first impression of Greg Little?

Hey Ken, my first impression was that he certainly looks the part of a left tackle. He did very little on his first day with the Dolphins (did have a false start late in a two-minute drill), but had some good reps Thursday. Not saying the trade will pan out, but throwing a seventh-round pick at Carolina (and a conditional one at that) was a very low price to see if the Dolphins can get him to play at his full potential.

From Frank F (@ffiorino1):

I was at camp yesterday and came away incredibly impressed by Hunter Long. Do you see him as a factor in this offense this year?

Hey Frank, I'd tend to agree with you. He's very fluid in his route running, and that was obvious even in OTAs. I do think he'll be a factor in the offense, though the Dolphins do have a lot of tight ends and have to sort out how to use them all.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

How has S.Griffin looked? Does he make the 53? Do either Strowbridge or Ledbetter earn back up DE job or does Miami have to wait for cuts? Who makes it at S/CB between Trill, Perry, LeBlanc?

Hey Reza, lot of questions in there. Here we go, rapid fire: Griffin brings a ton of energy, though I haven't seen that many plays. He's 50-50 to make the 53, though if I had to guess right now, I'd say no. I'll be honest, I've barely noticed either Strowbridge or Ledbetter in practice and have a hard time seeing either making the 53. Based on usage at practice, I think Perry would be first in line among the three you listed, though I think Trill will be in the NFL somewhere in 2021.

From ADolphinsFan (@LetsGoFinsUp):

You think our WRs are still inactive because their injuries are kind of serious or because they’re taking care of them and saving them until week 1? Should we worry?

If we're talking about Fuller, Parker and Wilson, I still wouldn't be overly concerned as far as the start of the regular season (though, remember, Fuller is suspended for Week 1). The Dolphins aren't revealing anything at all when it comes to injuries, but based on the way the three guys look when they make appearances at practice to watch, I suspect none of the injuries are serious.

From Tom Aldrich (@t_aldrich):

Appreciate your work Alain. You've become a must-follow. Do you believe Deiter is a better C than Tim Ruddy was? (A little fun and history for you....)

Why, thank you, Tom. Always like a little history and taking a trip back in time, but the Dolphins would love it if Deiter reached the same level as Tim Ruddy, who was a very solid center for many years and even earned a Pro Bowl invitation one year. Deiter clearly is not at that level yet, though I do think he's got the ability to become a dependable starter.

From Miami Dolphins Québec (@Dolphins_Quebec):

Hi Alain ! Several questions about the Oline: Where is the main problem ? Pass protection or running blocks ? Does it look as bad as last year, or worse ? What about Coleman (7th rounder) ? Why fans do not appreciate Jesse Davis' work ? Finally, is Deiter the real Center #1 ?

Hi, man, that's a lot of questions. Quick answers: Problem is pretty split between pass protection and run blocking, but I'd say maybe more obvious in pass protection. Right now, it's looking maybe a bit worse than last year, but there's an awful lot of time this year to get better. Larnel Coleman is an interesting developmental player, but I wouldn't expect him to play a significant role as a rookie. Fans don't appreciate Jesse Davis because he never was highly rated, there's nothing flashy about him and he's playing several different spots. He's not an elite offensive lineman, but he's solid and dependable and just might be the best guy on the line right now (though I could see Robert Hunt passing him). Michael Deiter has taken practically every snap with the first-team offense, so he's clearly the No. 1 center on the team right now.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Love your best plays in history series. O-line is a problem, but is there really a true standout RB & do they find a cut veteran RB?

First off, thanks. I enjoyed putting it together (we're now at play number 22). The combined answers to your two questions I'm pretty sure are no and no. I think the Dolphins are ready to roll with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Brown. All of them are capable of producing if the offensive line blocks for them, but I think it would be a stretch to call any of them a "standout RB."