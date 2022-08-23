Tuesday Dolphins Notebook: Joint Practice Primer, TV Info, Voided Trade History, and More

The biggest storyline when the Miami Dolphins traveled to Tampa for joint practices with the Buccaneers in mid-August involved Tom Brady — because, let's face it, everything is about Tom Brady, right?

For their second set of joint practices this week with the Philadelphia Eagles, the big story will be the college reunions.

There will be the Alabama reunion with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith — though how much work, if any, Waddle will get this week is a question mark.

Then there will be the reunion of rookie defensive players who helped Georgia win the national title last season — Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall and Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Beyond those, there will be players facing their former team, such as Eagles quarterback Reid Sinnett, who was in Dolphins camp last summer. For the Dolphins, safety Eric Rowe and linebacker Duke Riley both played for the Eagles, wide receiver River Cracraft was on their practice squad in 2019, and Raheem Mostert's first of six teams before he established himself with the 49ers in 2017 was the Eagles, with whom he attended training camp as a rookie free agent in 2015.

All those connections aside, it will be about the work for the Dolphins and Eagles, and Miami head coach Mike McDaniel reiterated Tuesday just how much he likes joint practices.

"That is my favorite part of the preseason, in general, is when you do get those opportunities to practice against other people," he said. "It’s such a great opportunity for both sides of the ball to defend against and to run your offense against different techniques, coverages, alignments, assignments, all that stuff. That is what you have to do to be successful in the NFL season, is adjust. So it is really fun. It breaks stuff up. I feel like I’ve been meeting you guys in this room for couple months now. Maybe it’s been one, but training camp does get monotonous to guys, and so it’s a great way to really break stuff up and make sure you keep that competitive nature. Going through the process and before you start preparing for your Week 1 opponent.”

DOLPHINS-EAGLES TV INFO

The Miami Dolphins will finish their preseason schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, and it once again will not be shown live on national television.

Instead, the game will be shown nationally on replay three times in the following days — Sunday at 7 a.m. ET and Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, and Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. ET.

The game will be televised live on CBS affiliate WFOR, with Steve Goldstein joined by Hall of Famer Jason Taylor in the booth and Kim Bokamper on the sideline, and also will be shown live in the Philadelphia area.

The game against the Eagles will be preceded by two joint practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Aug. 24-25. Those practices will start at 10:25 a.m. ET and will be open to fans — visit miamidolphins.com to register and get tickets.

DOLPHINS HISTORY LESSON ON VOIDED TRADES

The recent trade of tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans that was nullified because of a failed physical was not a first in Dolphins history.

Here are previous examples:

2018 — RB Kalen Ballage to the Jets for a conditional seventh-round pick: Like Shaheen, this came down to a failed physical and the Dolphins ended up releasing Ballage not long after and the Jets signed him as a free agent.

2007 — DT Dan Wilkinson to Denver for a sixth-round pick: After the Dolphins coaxed Wilkinson out of retirement in 2006, he ended up playing 10 games for them in Nick Saban's second year as head coach before landing on IR. A few weeks after this trade was made, Wilkinson decided to retire for good and the trade was nullified.

1984 — RB Chuck Muncie from the Chargers for a second-round pick: For those old enough, Muncie was an incredibly talented back with fullback size and halfback elusiveness and adding him to the offense early in Marino's record-setting second year would have been huge. The problem is that Muncie also battled substance abuse throughout his time in the NFL, and his urine test right after the trade came back positive, so he was shipped back to San Diego and he never played again in the NFL.

CATCHING UP WITH FORMER DOLPHINS

-- Running back Kenyan Drake was released by the Las Vegas Raiders, as had been expected, and there are reports the Philadelphia Eagles might be interested in signing him. Drake, of course, always will have a special place in the hearts of Dolphins fans for his part in the "Miami Miracle."

-- Punter Matt Haack was released by the Bills after one season there, a completely expected development once Buffalo drafted Matt "Punt God" Araiza in the spring.

-- Wide receiver Albert Wilson was released by the Minnesota Vikings.