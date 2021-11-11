Dolphins-Ravens Predictions Roundup

Given the records of the teams involved and the Baltimore Ravens' recent dominance against the Miami Dolphins, it really should surprise no one that they're a universal pick when it comes to predicting a winner in the Week 10 Thursday night game.

Here's a roundup:

SI Fan Nation Raven Country

Analysis: "Baltimore has outscored the Dolphins by a combined 137-16 in the last three games. Both teams are playing on a short week, but the Ravens have more depth and talent. It will be a homecoming for (Lamar) Jackson and (Marquise) Brown, so look for them to have big games in this prime-time matchup."

Prediction: Ravens 36, Dolphins 16

CBS Sports

Analysis: "The Ravens pulled out a close one last week, thanks to Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins beat a bad Houston team. Tua Tagovailoa should be back for this one for Miami. The Ravens defense has issues, but the Dolphins have struggled on offense. Look for Baltimore to come to Miami and win this game easily."

Prediction: Ravens 30, Dolphins 20

New York Times

Analysis: "Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has 13 passing touchdowns and 600 yards rushing this season. If Tagovailoa’s fractured finger on his throwing hand keeps him sidelined, and Brissett — who threw two interceptions against Houston last week — has to face the Ravens’ defense on short rest, this one could get out of hand quickly. Especially with Jackson playing back in his native South Florida."

Prediction: Ravens by 7

Palm Beach Post

Analysis: "If you're looking for something, there is this: In a short week for both teams, the Ravens had to play an extra 10 minutes of overtime last week, and must travel, while the Dolphins needed just 60 minutes to defeat the Texans. Who am I kidding? Lamar Jackson, who is in the top 10 in the league in rushing and passing, will have a field day with this team."

Prediction: Ravens 38, Dolphins 10

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "This game is somewhat complicated by the Ravens having to play an extended overtime game against the Vikings in Week 9. That extra time on the field is tough to account for week to week. Last week, we saw both the Titans and Colts succeed despite that extra time on the field. The Ravens should be able to follow suit against Miami. The Dolphins are a bad football team. Defeating the lowly Houston Texans does nothing to alter that reality. The biggest danger in this game is that Baltimore loses focus thinking about the second half of the season and overlook Miami."

Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 17

Athlon Sports

Analysis: "These games are the type the Ravens need to win considering the quality of the AFC North (all four teams are currently above .500). The Dolphins are one of only two teams with a losing record (Chicago) left on their season schedule. Expect Jackson to rally the troops, come out swinging and take care of business against a Dolphins team struggling to live up to preseason expectations."

Prediction: Ravens 31, Dolphins 13

Sportsnaut

Analysis: "There’s nothing here that suggests a reeling Dolphins team will be able to (take on) Baltimore and come away with a win on a short week. Primarily, Miami’s issues at wide receiver will enable the Ravens’ own problems at corner. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson will eat against this defense."

Prediction: Ravens 31, Dolphins 17

-------------------------------------------------------------------SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: The Dolphins come into this Thursday night matchup after finally ending their losing streak, but it's hard to feel overly optimistic given the way the victory against a really, really bad Houston team unfolded. Truth be told, that game provided little optimism the Dolphins can beat Baltimore, a franchise that has been a thorn in Miami's side ever since Harbaugh took over in 2008. He's got an 8-1 record against the Dolphins over the years, the one loss coming in December 2015 when the Ravens were finishing up an uncharacteristically bad (5-11) season. It's been so bad for the Dolphins that of the eight victories, only one has been by less than double digits. That has no bearing on the game Thursday night, but even the 2021 teams suggest another lopsided victory. We're thinking the Dolphins can keep it close in the early going with their defense being ultra aggressive and giving Lamar Jackson some issues, but it's just unrealistic to expect what would be a massive upset for the home team.

Prediction: Ravens 26, Dolphins 17