Breaking Down the Updated Final Dolphins-Ravens Week 2 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins met a late addition to their injury report Sunday morning when they added linebacker Channing Tindall and listed him as doubtful with an illness.

The rookie third-round pick from Georgia traveled with the team to Baltimore for the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He played two snaps, both on special teams in the Dolphins' 20-7 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 1.

This came after the Dolphins downgraded tight end Hunter Long to out Saturday with an ankle injury that surfaced late in the week. Long had been listed as questionable Friday.

The Dolphins ruled out one player Friday.

Tackle Terron Armstead (toe) was one of the five players the Dolphins listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week, along with RB Salvon Ahmed (heel), DT Christian Wilkins (back), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) and Long.

Long was the one new name on the injury report Friday and he was limited — as were the other four players listed as questionable — in practice.

Fellow tight end Cethan Carter was ruled out with a concussion that kept him out of practice all week, and his absence along with Long's updated status likely will mean the NFL debut for rookie free agent Tanner Conner.

Conner, who had been dealing with a knee injury, was among four players who appeared on the injury report this week who did not get a game status designation, indicating they'll be available for the Baltimore game.

Another is safety Eric Rowe, who missed the season opener with a pectoral injury.

The other two were were tackle Greg Little, who is slated to start at right tackle against Baltimore in place of Austin Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve Friday, and safety Brandon Jones, who surfaced on the injury report Thursday with a hip injury.

Along with Conner, rookie wide receiver Erik Ezukanma also could be in line to make his NFL debut if Wilson winds up not playing.

With Jackson on IR and Armstead questionable, we predicted Friday that the Dolphins would elevate one of their practice squad offensive linemen for the Baltimore game, most likely 2021 seventh-round pick Larnel Coleman, and that's exactly what happened Saturday.

FINAL RAVENS INJURY REPORT

Baltimore's final injury report had eight players with game status designations, including starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and WR James Proche II (groin) listed as doubtful.

Patrick Mekari is expected to start at left tackle for Baltimore after former Dolphins first-round pick Ja'Wuan James went down with an Achilles injury after starting the opener in place of Stanley.

Among the six players listed as questionable are three cornerbacks: Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad).

The others are rookie DT Travis Jones (knee), RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) and FB Patrick Ricard (calf).

Dobbins hasn't played since his rookie season of 2020 after sustained a torn ACL in training camp last year.