The Dolphins-Ravens Week 2 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 2-0 on the season when they face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

We break down the five biggest storylines for this matchup:

1. Can the Dolphins Shut Down Jackson Again?

The Dolphins put on a clinic last November in how to attack dynamic Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, sending a constant barrage of blitzes that left him frustrated but more significantly ineffective. Jackson told Baltimore media this week that the Ravens were caught off guard by that approach and will be better equipped to handle it this time — if that's what the Dolphins end up doing. While it would make sense for the Dolphins to go again with the all-out blitzes, throwing a change-up also could produce the desired results.

2. How Well Can the Offensive Line Perform?

This is a pretty familiar Dolphins question, isn't it? After an uneven start to the 2022 season, the Dolphins now have injury issues on the offensive line with right tackle Austin Jackson out for at least four games (on IR) with an ankle injury and left tackle Terron Armstead operating at less than 100 percent with a toe injury, though the fact the Dolphins will go into Sunday with eight O-linemen on the active roster would seem to be encouraging in terms of his availability. The offensive line was going to face a tough challenge regardless against a stout Baltimore front seven, but now this will becoming even more of a tough task.

3. Will Tyreek Be the Main Target Again?

It was probably no great surprise that Tyreek Hill dominated the Dolphins in terms of targets in the opener, with the ball thrown in his direction five of the first seven pass plays and 12 times overall — seven times more than anybody else on the team. While there will come a time when an opposing defense does whatever is necessary to take him out of the game, it's fair to expect him to be the main guy heading into any game and that certainly applies to this matchup.

4. Tua and the Deep Passes

The Dolphins defeated the Ravens last season, mostly because of their dominating defensive performance but also because of three long passes that set up 13 points. Tua Tagovailoa delivered two of those passes — 64 yards to Albert Wilson and 35 yards to Jaylen Waddle — and being able to connect certainly would be helpful Sunday. More importantly, the storyline here — as it might be through most of the season — is seeing what kind of progress the third-year quarterback makes from week to week. While the Baltimore pass rush could be a problem, it's worth noting that the Ravens' top four cornerbacks are dealing with some kind of injury.

5. Can the Dolphins Win the Special Teams Battle?

A massively underrated factor in the victory against New England in Week 1 was the borderline-brilliant performance of punter Thomas Morstead, not to mention Jason Sanders making two field goal attempts from beyond 40 yards. In Baltimore, the Dolphins will face a team that's usually among the best in the NFL on special teams. This game also will feature maybe the best kicker in the NFL in Justin Tucker against the best kicker in the NFL in 2020 looking to regain his form after a sub-par 2021 performance in Jason Sanders.