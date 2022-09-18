Dolphins-Ravens Week 2 Halftime Observations

Here's what caught our eye in the first half of the Miami Dolphins Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

-- We'll start with the inactive list, which fortunately for the Dolphins did not include Terron Armstead or Christian Wilkins, both of whom had been listed as questionable on the final injury report.

-- Interesting that River Cracraft again was active after being elevated from the practice squad, while training camp sensation and rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma was inactive

FIRST QUARTER

-- Special teams coach Danny Crossman praised the Baltimore special teams during the week, and he wasn't wrong. That said, it was really porous kickoff coverage on Devin Duvernay's 103-yard touchdown to start the game. Not one Dolphins player so much as touched Duvernay before he reached the end zone.

-- The Dolphins' first drive started very encouragingly, with a 7-yard run by Raheem Mostert.

-- Tua Tagovailoa looked sharp early on the Dolphins' first drive when he completed three of his first four attempts and the only incompletion came a low throw that Jaylen Waddle couldn't corral — even though it was very catchable. Then there was a beautiful throw across the middle to tight end Mike Gesicki for a 12-yard gain on third-and-7.

-- The drive ended with a bad Tua throw, however, when he tried to hit Hill on a deep in pattern, but safety Marcus Williams came up to tip the ball and then caught it while on the ground just before it hit the ground.

-- Baltimore's first drive really was frustrating for the Dolphins defense, which just couldn't come up with the big play to get off the field.

-- On third-and-7, Lamar Jackson hit Rashod Bateman with an easy completion in a spot vacated by blitzing Nik Needham and Bateman took it for a 17-yard completion.

-- The Dolphins then watched Baltimore convert a third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 to put itself in position to take a 14-0 lead.

-- During the drive, Christian Wilkins and Elandon Roberts had nice stops for no gain on two separate running plays.

-- Melvin Ingram had a costly facemask penalty when Kenyan Drake was being surrounded on what ultimately became a 5-yard loss on first-and-goal from the 4. Ingram didn't look like he was in a position to make the tackle, but reached out anyway and his right hand twisted Drake's facemask to make it first-and-goal at the 2.

SECOND QUARTER

-- The Dolphins came up with a huge goal-line stand after Jackson's 1-yard touchdown run was overturned after a lengthy replay review and Jackson then couldn't handle the fourth-down snap and running back Mike Davis fell on the ball at the 6.

-- The next Miami offensive possession became with a 3-yard loss on a run by Mostert when he left side of the line was caved in by Baltimore penetration.

-- The Dolphins came right back with the 59-yard catch-and-run by Jaylen Waddle after he got behind linebacker Patrick Queen with a quick in-and-up move and Tua dropped the pass nicely between the last two levels of defense. From there, Waddle's speed took over.

-- It was the same story on the next play when Tyreek Hill took a pass behind the line of scrimmage and turned it into a 15-yard gain.

-- The Dolphins' quick-strike attack was on full display on that drive, which ended with Tua's 6-yard touchdown pass to Waddle, who caught the ball at the line and took advantage of some good blocking by Armstead and Liam Eichenberg to waltz into the end zone.

-- It took all of one play (not counting the touchback) for the Dolphins to fall behind again as Xavien Howard was left in man coverage against Rashod Bateman, who beat him with a quick inside move from the slot and then raced to the end zone.

-- The Dolphins' next possession featured another gutsy call by head coach Mike McDaniel, who had fullback Alec Ingold take a direct snap on fourth-and-1 from the Miami 34. Kudos to Ingold for never stopping because he was stuffed initially because his second effort got the first down.

-- The drive was wrecked, though, by the failure to block Justin Houston, who came in unchecked three times and came up with a deflection, a sack and a hurry. On his sack, Durham Smythe badly whiffed when he dove at Houston after coming in motion to block him.

-- Howard had another rough series the next time Baltimore had the ball, giving up a 7-yard completion to Bateman when he lined up way off the receiver and then getting called for defensive holding on a play when Jackson scrambled for 19 yards.

-- Christian Wilkins deserved credit for never giving up on the Jackson scramble, which allowed him to trip up the quarterback from behind.

-- Keion Crossen was beaten on the 25-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews to the 1-yard line, but that also was a perfect pass by Jackson.

-- Obvious call for the Dolphins to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their 45 after the two-minute warning, but not a fan of going with Tua on a quarterback sneak.

-- Tua threw his second pick of the half when he tried to force a deep pass to Waddle into double coverage and Marcus Williams made the pick by toe-tapping near the sideline.

-- The defense's problems continued on the next drive when Miami left tight end Isaiah Likely wide open for a 34-yard gain, followed by Melvin Ingram running right by Ravens running back Justice Hill with the ball in his hand on a 13-yard run, followed by Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah both jumping offside on the same play. Yuck!

-- Oh, and that drive ended when Jackson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson for a 28-7 halftime Baltimore lead.