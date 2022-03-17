Skip to main content

One More Defensive Player Returns to Dolphins

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett became the third unrestricted free agent to decide to rejoin the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are now four-fifths of the way toward bringing back all of their free agent linebackers.

Brennan Scarlett became the latest free agent to decide to return to the Dolphins when he agreed to contract terms Thursday afternoon. He followed Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen and Duke Riley.

This has left Vince Biegel as the only remaining Dolphins linebacker from 2021 who's an unrestricted free agent, and considering he signed a new one-year contract to stay each of the past two seasons, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if he also was back in 2022.

Shoot, at this point, would anybody be shocked if every single Dolphins UFA on defense was re-signed?

Beyond the linebackers, the others fitting that category are cornerback Justin Coleman, defensive tackle John Jenkins and defensive back Jason McCourty.

Given their age and the way the 2021 season ended for Jenkins and McCourty — Jenkins not being used and McCourty on IR with a foot injury that required surgery — it might be a stretch to predict either of those two coming back, but Coleman certainly could return after turning in a pretty impressive performance in his first season with the Dolphins.

Scarlett's First Season With Miami

Scarlett started four games at linebacker for the Dolphins after signing a one-year contract last offseason as a UFA from Houston, though the bulk of his contribution came on special teams.

Scarlett, Riley and Eguavoen were among the eight Dolphins players to log at least 200 snaps on special teams last year, so their return will help in that phase of the game as well.

On defense, Scarlett's impact was limited as he finished with 19 tackles and a pass defensed, though he showed pass-rushing potential in the summer (camp and preseason). 

