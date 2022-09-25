Dolphins-Bills Week 3 Halftime Observations

Here's what caught our eye in the first half of the Miami Dolphins Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

-- We'll start with the inactive list, which fortunately for the Dolphins did not include Terron Armstead or Xavien Howard, both of whom had been listed as questionable on the final injury report.

-- Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was inactive, but his absence shouldn't be a major factor in this particular matchup because Buffalo isn't going to beat many teams with their running game.

-- Interesting that River Cracraft was active for a third time in three games after being elevated from the practice squad, while training camp sensation and rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma again was inactive. We dived into that situation in a story earlier this week.

FIRST QUARTER

-- The Dolphins made the right call in deferring after winning the coin toss, but it didn't help the defense gave up a 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game.

-- No issue with the Dolphins challenging the ruling of a 28-yard completion from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs on the first snap of the game because you never know how these ruling will go

-- Howard was on the verge of a big play when he tackled Diggs for what should have been a 1-yard loss on second-and-2 from the Miami 8, but he got overzealous and was flagged for unnecessary roughness to give Buffalo a first-and-goal at the 4.

-- Melvin Ingram was credited with a sack when he came up to stop Josh Allen as he was scrambling toward the end zone.

-- The Dolphins' first offensive possession was pretty ugly, as it featured a nasty drop by fullback Alec Ingold, a false start on "everybody but the center," and Raheem Mostert being stuffed for no gain on third-and-2.

-- The one bright spot was a nice 8-yard burst by Chase Edmonds up the middle.

-- The Dolphins stuffed Buffalo's first two runs on the Bills' second drive, setting the stage for Jevon Holland to do his thing. It goes without saying the Bills are doing the Dolphins a favor every time they run the ball.

-- The Bills picked up Holland's blitz on the third-and-8, but Holland just flat-out beat left tackle Dion Dawkins cleanly to hit Allen from behind and force the fumble that Ingram recovered.

-- The Dolphins cashed in on the turnover with a 6-yard touchdown drive that ended when Edmonds waltzed through a gaping hole on the left side of the line.

-- Buffalo's third drive began with five consecutive completions by Allen and some sloppy tackling on an 8-yard completion to running back Devin Singletary.

SECOND QUARTER

-- The second quarter began with Buffalo going for it on fourth-and-2 from the Miami 30 in a 7-7 game and Allen converting with a 3-yard scramble, which was frustrating because Zach Sieler had a shot at him (albeit not a great one) in the backfield.

-- Ingram came up with his third big play of the half when he smoked tackle Spencer Brown at the line of scrimmage with an inside move and sacked Allen to create a fumble that the Bills were fortunate to recover.

-- On the next play, though, Allen threw a really pretty touch pass downfield to Isaiah McKenzie for a 27-yard gain despite pretty good coverage by Kader Kohou.

-- There was not good coverage on the 8-yard touchdown pass to McKenzie on third-and-goal when the defense failed to pick him running across the field.

-- The Dolphins answered with a brilliant 83-yard touchdown drive that featured Tua Tagovailoa at his best. He went 5-for-5 on the drive, capped by a dart to River Cracraft for an 11-yard touchdown.

-- In case it needs to be repeated, the Dolphins need to get Cracraft on the 53-man roster already.

-- The drive also featured four runs for 25 yards, including a 9-yard pick-up by Mostert through a gigantic hole created by some great blocks by Connor Williams and Robert Hunt and a 9-yard run by Jaylen Waddle on an end-around where tight end Durham Smythe pushed a Bills defender downfield.

-- After four consecutive completions from Allen moved Buffalo from its 25 to the Dolphins 45, the defense stiffened and forced three straight incompletions to end the drive. Good coverage there on back-to-back plays by Brandon Jones and Howard, the latter helped by some pressure by Emmanuel Ogbah that forced Allen out of the pocket.

-- On the last play before the two-minute warning, Tagovailoa sustained an apparent head injury when his head hit the ground hard after he was pushed by linebacker Matt Milano following a completion to Waddle to convert a third down.

-- Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tua but the drive fizzled from there, with two incompletions (including a really ugly misfire on a quick outlet to Tyreek Hill.

-- The ugliness of that drive gave Buffalo the chance to try to add points before the end of the half, which they failed to do when Allen fumbled the snap on a final spike and he turned around and threw a pass to Stefon Diggs instead. With that, the half ended in a 14-14 score.