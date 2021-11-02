No Dolphins Trade for Watson

There will be no Miami Dolphins trade for Deshaun Watson this season.

The Dolphins decided to abandon the idea of making a trade for the embattled quarterback and the NFL trading deadline passed with Watson still a member of the Houston Texans.

In fact, the Dolphins didn't make any moves at all on the final day that trades were allowed in 2021.

The decision not to trade for Watson came down to his still-unsettled legal situation involving 22 civil lawsuits claiming sexual misconduct. Watson also potentially could face criminal charges and/or have to serve a suspension from the NFL.

In an interesting twist to the story, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was allowed to meet with Watson on Monday night to pave the way for a potential trade, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

It was Ross who ultimately decided not to move forward with a trade for Watson at this time, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who was first to report a trade would not happen Tuesday.

The latest news came after weeks of speculation, including reports that the teams had agreed to compensation terms for the trade, that the Dolphins wanted all of Watson's civil lawsuits settled, and that the Texans raised their asking price upon learning that Watson might be agreeable to that idea.

In the end, the Dolphins and Texans couldn't make it work before the trading deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern time, though one certainly can question why Ross' meeting with Watson didn't take place until the eve of the trading deadline when the Dolphins were said to be interested in making the trade all along.

Watson now will finish the 2021 season likely the same way he's spent it so far, showing up at the Texans facility during the week, being inactive every Sunday but collecting his $10 million salary.

The Texans cannot trade Watson until the start of the 2022 league year March 16 when some of his issues might be settled by then, though it's also possible they could linger even past the 2022 NFL draft.

In light of Ross meeting with Watson on Monday night, it's now clear why head coach Brian Flores could never say that the Dolphins definitively were not looking to make a trade for a quarterback.

But the other statement he kept repeating when being asked about a possible Watson trade now will hold true: Tua is the Dolphins' quarterback.