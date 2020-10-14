Dolphins Can't Escape QB Commentary

For those Miami Dolphins fans longing for a long-term answer at quarterback, the last night of NFL action were painful to watch.

Watching Justin Herbert light it up for the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night and Ryan Tannehill follow it up with perhaps an even better performance for the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday night produced what could only be called as a bad case of QB envy.

On the one hand, there was the QB that got away, the guy who couldn't produce consistently in Miami but has become a star since leaving. On the other, there was the QB the Dolphins could have selected with the fifth overall selection.

This isn't to suggest the fan base is down on Tua Tagovailoa, but they just don't know about him yet because he has yet to play a down for the Miami Dolphins as a rookie.

Justin Herbert, meanwhile, is putting up impressive numbers for the Chargers, the latest example coming when he became the first rookie to throw four touchdown passes on Monday Night Football.

Skeptics will point to Herbert's 0-4 record as a starter, but then it also would be fair to point out that he'd be 2-2 had wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Austin Ekeler been able to execute what looked like a fairly routine hook-and-lateral on the final play of a loss against Carolina and if kicker Michael Badgley hadn't missed an extra point or last-second field goal attempt against New Orleans.

Regardless of the record, you won't find many analysts not already sold on Herbert totally looking like a franchise quarterback.

"This dude is a star," ESPN analyst (and former Steelers safety) Ryan Clark said. "I didn’t think he was last year when I watched him in person (against) Arizona State. But to see what he's doing now, I'm starting to ask the question, 'Did the Miami Dolphins make the wrong pick?'"

In any debate involving Herbert and Tagovailoa before the draft, the consensus was that Herbert was the more physically gifted of the two, while Tagovailoa had a big edge in intangibles and was considered more accurate.

But Herbert is completing passes at a 68 percent clip with nine touchdowns and only three interceptions, good for a passer rating of 107.2. And he's done it against four teams with a combined record of 13-7.

Then there's Tannehill, who has been in Tennessee everything he was not in Miami.

Tannehill has a remarkable 31 touchdown passes against only seven interceptions since replacing Marcus Mariota as the Titans' starting quarterback last October with a remarkable 115.4 passer rating.

So why is Tannehill playing so well now and why couldn't he do it in Miami?

Maybe it's as simple as he fell into the perfect situation, one where the focal point of opposing defenses is stopping Derrick Henry and the Tennessee running game, which helps Tannehill succeed with play-action passing.

If you remember his time in Miami, his best season came in 2016, which happened to be the year Jay Ajayi had his three 200-yard rushing games behind the Dolphins' best offensive line of the past 20 years. That line featured four first-round picks (Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil, Mike Pouncey and Ja'Wuan James) along with a two-time Pro Bowl selection who had come over in the offseason (Jermon Bushrod).

It would be borderline foolish to think that Tannehill could have duplicated the success he's had in Tennessee had he remained in Miami because the Dolphins offensive line has been retooled since that 2016 season and was a mess in 2019 before it was rebuilt in the offseason.

The issue of coaching also has been brought up, particularly in light of Adam Gase having a hard time getting the most out of Sam Darnold since taking over as Jets head coach. But Gase wasn't Tannehill's only coach in Miami and he didn't flourish under any of them.

For his seven seasons in Miami (including one spent on IR), Tannehill was a serviceable quarterback who had his moments but never could elevate the team. While he enjoyed a good season in 2016, the Dolphins made the playoffs that season because of their running game and a defense that had a knack for coming up with a big play at the right time.

Besides, exactly how long were the Dolphins supposed to stick with Tannehill?

While it can be painful to watch him light it up in Tennessee, there should be no second-guessing the decision to move on from him last year.

The last point that needs to be made is that the Dolphins have a quarterback who's having a pretty good season so far, but because his name is Ryan Fitzpatrick and he's had an up-and-down career and he's not a long-term answer, it seems nothing he does can be good enough for some Dolphins fans.

Having longed for a franchise quarterback since Dan Marino retired 20 years ago, it's understandable in a way for some to feel the way — even though it's unfair to Fitzpatrick.

For those having a hard time being patient waiting to see Tagovailoa in the lineup, watching what could have been with Tannehill and Herbert only makes things more difficult.