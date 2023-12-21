Is Ramsey Headed for Another Shadow Assignment?

Jalen Ramsey lived up to his reputation as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL when he shut down Garrett Wilson while shadowing him during the Miami Dolphins' 30-0 victory against the New York Jets, and it's entirely possible we could be in line for another one of those matchup when the Dallas Cowboys come to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

In this case, it would be star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who Ramsey would follow, and whether that happened could depend on the availability of Xavien Howard because defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said it was Howard's absence because of a thigh injury that was the cataylst for Ramsey shadowing Wilson.

"He played real well, you know, he really did," Fangio said. "He got challenged a few times on some tough routes that he answered. Really played a good game. He really did."

Lamb is second in the NFL in catches with 103 and third in receiving yards with 1,306, while adding eight receiving touchdowns.

Wilson was limited to three catches for 29 yards Sunday, and advanced stats had Ramsey targeted only once all game, a throw for Wilson that Ramsey broke up.

That said, Lamb represents a bigger challenge if for no other reason than the Dolphins pass rush isn't likely to blow past the Cowboys offensive line the way it did against the Jets and Dak Prescott is a better passer than Zach Wilson.

But this absolutely has the makings of a classic matchup, if it ends up playing out that way — and Howard's status might not be determined until late in the week.

Fangio absolutely thinks so.

"Well, it's one worth watching," Fangio said. "Two really good players. Two capable players. CeeDee Lamb is one of the top receivers in the league. Jalen is on the top corners in the league. And it'll be interesting to watch. I wish I had a popcorn and sitting home and watching it."

RAMSEY'S REMARKABLE SEASON

Ramsey's metrics pretty much were on par with what he's done all season, which is to say he continued his spectacular showing since he returned to the lineup from his camp knee injury in Week 8 against the New England Patriots and quickly proceeded to record an interception.

Ramsey has allowed only 11 receptions while targeted 27 this season, and he's obviously got his three interceptions.

His passer rating allowed when targeted, per Pro Football Reference, is a microscopic 20.2, which is best in the NFL by a pretty good margin (Tampa Bay is the next-closest DB at 36.5).

Since that stat started being kept in 2018, the best mark is a 24.2 post by former Baltimore safety Earl Thomas in 2019. Among cornerbacks, the best mark before this season was a 34.1 by J.C. Jackson in his first go-around with the New England Patriots also in 2019.

Bottom line: Ramsey has been very, very good.

And it's not by accident.

Ramsey not only is physically gifted, he puts in the work. Case in point: Taking scout team reps in practice to go against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle from time to time.

He started doing at the time of his return and he's still doing it to this day.

"No, it's not normal, especially at this point in the season," Fangio said. "But again, it was something that he started to do once he got back to practicing because he had no offseason, had no training camp. And he needed reps, as many as he could get to get ready for those first few games that he played in. And he's just kind of carried it over. He's not doing quite as much as he was when he first got back, but he is still doing it some."

Whatever he's doing, Ramsey should keep doing it.