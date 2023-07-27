Ramsey Headed for Surgery; Timetable for Return Uncertain

The All-Pro cornerback was injured during the second practice of training camp

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey likely will miss the start of the regular season and potentially more because of the knee injury he sustained in practice Thursday.

Multiple reports Thursday evening indicated that Ramsey will require surgery, with Pelissero indicating it's a meniscus injury with a recovery time of 6-8 weeks if the surgery involves minor repair. But Ramsey could be sidelined a lot longer depends on what doctors find at the time of surgery.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, citing sources, suggested that the surgery likely will entail a full meniscus repair, which would sideline Ramsey until December. Under that scenario, the Dolphins would place Ramsey on injured reserve after the cuts to the 53-player limit are made.

Six weeks from Thursday is Sept. 7, the day of the NFL kickoff game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins open their regular season three days later against the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

If there's anything positive to come out of the news Thursday is that the injury didn't involve Ramsey's ACL, which would have sidelined him for the entire 2023 season.

Ramsey himself posted a message on social media Thursday evening.

Ramsey later put out another tweet.

Ramsey was carted off the field at the end of practice Thursday after being injured in a collision with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

HOW THE DOLPHINS WILL REPLACE RAMSEY

The Dolphins have a lot of depth at cornerback but they began training camp with Nik Needham on the Active/PUP list as he continues to recover from the Achilles injury that cut short his 2022 season last October.

In total, the Dolphins have 11 players listed as cornerbacks on their roster, plus two others (Elijah Campbell, Keion Crossen) listed as defensive backs.

Kader Kohou, who started 13 games as a rookie free agent in 2022 and looked like the slot corner, figures to be the logical candidate to replace Ramsey in the starting lineup opposite Xavien Howard, That will create a void in the slot if Needham can't return to the lineup in time for the season opener.

Another possibility would be starting second-round pick Cam Smith on the boundary with Kohou inside, but that clearly would entail Smith showing he's ready for that kind of role as a rookie.

RAMSEY INJURED ON PASS PLAY

Ramsey was injured during an 11-on-11 session when he was covering Hill, who looked like the intended receiver on a pass that was deflected by linebacker Jerome Baker. After getting off the ground, Ramsey grabbed the back of his left knee before walking to the sideline.

Ramsey then was examined by trainers while on his back for several minutes before getting up.

Head coach Mike McDaniel and fellow defensive backs members Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland came over to check on Ramsey or talk to him while he was on the ground.

A cart was brought behind the sideline closest to the stands at the Baptist Health Training Complex and Ramsey hopped on without putting any weight on his left leg.

Practice ended as Ramsey left the field on the cart.

"Everybody's worried about him, but we're not really sure what's wrong," safety Jevon Holland said after practice.

RAMSEY'S ROLE

Ramsey, of course, was the Dolphins' signature player acquisition of the offseason when they got him in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for a 2023 third-round pick and third-year tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey spoke to the media when veterans reported to camp Tuesday and talked about his desire to be recognized as the top cornerback in the NFL, emphasizing that every player at the position should strive for that goal.

Earlier in practice, Ramsey had one of the best individual plays when he stayed with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle step for step down the left sideline and jumped up to break up a pass from Tua Tagovailoa.