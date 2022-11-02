As hard as it might be to believe considering the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of Week 9 involved The Miami Dolphins' first injury report of Week 9 again was filled with a lot of names, but there overall was good news.

The bad news was that the injury report featured more than 40 percent of the active roster — 21 of 52 — but the overall outlook wasn't bad.

Six players did not participate in practice Wednesday, but four of those absences were not injury-related. And the two who didn't practice because of injuries were not expected to practice because Terron Armstead has not worked on Wednesdays all season and because Austin Jackson isn't ready to go yet despite coming off injured reserve on Tuesday, as indicated by head coach Mike McDaniel earlier in the week.

And then there was Xavien Howard, who didn't practice because of vet rest but who no longer is listed with a groin injury. And also wide receiver River Cracraft, who sat out because of illlness but no longer was listed with the neck injury that caused him to miss the game against the Detroit Lions.

Of the other two absences, Melvin Ingram got his customary Wednesday vet rest and defensive tackle John Jenkins was out for personal reasons.

Among the 11 players listed as limited participants, three had vet rest listed as the reason. That included newcomers Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. in a situation that wasn't unusual in the least given that they just arrived in South Florida. The other player limited because of vet rest was running back Raheem Mostert.

The other seven players listed as limited because of injuries all played against Detroit: LB Jerome Baker (hip), TE Tanner Conner (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem (groin), T Brandon Shell (groin), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) and LB Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/rib).

The rest of the injury report featured big names, but all of them were listed as full participants: S Jevon Holland (wrist), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), DT Zach Sieler (hand), WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and DT Christian Wilkins (hand).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

BEARS INJURY REPORT

Chicago had a very small injury report compared to that of the Dolphins, with only four players listed, though all of them are starters.

Three worked in a limited capacity Wednesday: DB Kyler Gordon (hip), DB Eddie Jackson (hip) and OL Teven Jenkins (back).

The one player who did sit out practice was offensive lineman Larry Borom, who missed the Bears' Week 8 game at Dallas with a concussion.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.