Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it three wins a row when they face the rebuilding Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly rankling and analysis of the five biggest storylines.

1. Dolphins in the Windy City

The Dolphins most definitely caught a break in terms of the temperature with this November game at Chicago, as it's expected to be in the low 60s during the game. That's the good news. The bad news is that the forecast, according to AccuWeather, still called as of Sunday morning for winds in the high teens with gusts up to 25 mph. If that materializes, there's no question it could have an effect on the kicking game and the passing game. And when it comes to the passing game, the Dolphins rely on that a lot more than the Bears do, so high winds would be to Chicago's advantage in that sense.

2. The Dolphins debuts

The two players who will be in the spotlight for the Dolphins in this game, beyond the usual, will be newcomers Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that both will play against the Bears after arriving in South Florida in the middle of the week, and it would not be a surprise if they got a decent amount of snaps. From a Dolphins standpoint, of course, it would be a nice bonus for either or both to be able to make an immediate impact.

3. Dealing with Fields

While, as mentioned before, the Bears truly are in rebuilding mode, they're far from the worst team in the NFL and one reason they've been difficult to deal with in recent weeks has been the emergence of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. The former Ohio State star has been particularly effective as a runner, and his mobility presents a difficult challenge for any defense. The Dolphins did a pretty good job overall in that respect against Lamar Jackson for Week 2 — outside, of course, of the 79-yard touchdown run Jackson had. That kind of thing can't happen. again.

4. Another new look for the O-line

The Dolphins have had to juggle their offensive line for most of the season because of injuries to Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead, and now it's Liam Eichenberg who's out of the lineup with second-year player Robert Jones expected to take his place at left guard. Tua Tagovailoa's ability to make quick decisions and get the ball out quickly clearly has helped the pass protection, but that's been pretty good in its own right and the hope is that it will continue with Jones in the lineup and that the run blocking also will hold up against the Bears.

5. Can Tyreek keep it up and break the odd streak?

If we mention the wind and its possible effects on the passing game, we have to mention Tyreek Hill, who's on pace to set an NFL record in receiving yards. But Hill's remarkable 2022 season has featured an odd twist — literally — because his amazing four games with at least 10 catches and 160 yards all have come in even-numbered weeks: Week 2 at Baltimore, Week 4 at Cincinnati, Week 6 against Minnesota and Week 8 at Detroit. By contrast, his high for an odd-numbered week so far this season is 94 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 1. So maybe — hopefully — this is the week this odd streak ends.

