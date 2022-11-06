Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Halftime Observations

Here's what caught our eye during the first half of the Miami Dolphins Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

-- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted not by injured players, but by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma again being inactive when the Dolphins decided to go with four wide receivers in the game-day lineup with River Cracraft out because of an illness.

-- As expected, LB Bradley Chubb and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. both were active and in line to make their Dolphins debut.

FIRST QUARTER

-- For the eighth time in nine games, the Dolphins won the toss and they again opted to defer.

-- As should have been expected, Chubb was on the field from the start and was there for the entire eight-play drive that ended with a Bears field goal.

-- Surprisingly, the Bears came out passing, with Justin Fields throwing on the first three plays.

-- Cornerback Kader Kohou had a nice open-field tackle to drop new Bears WR Chase Claypool after only a 1-yard gain on a reception, but then was beaten in the open field by David Montgomery on a running play that gained 7 yards.

-- Keion Crossen had good coverage dow the right defensive sideline against Claypool on a third-and-2, but got too handsy when the ball arrived and was flagged for a 28-yard DPI — a play that would have been called almost every time even though the contact was minimal.

-- Rookie linebacker Channing Tindall looked like he was used as a spy on Fields on a third-and-10 from the MIami 20 and helped limit him to a 6-yard gain to set up the Chicago field goal.

-- The Dolphins came right back with a 75-yard touchdown drive that once again featuring Tua Tagovailoa and the wide receivers own the middle of the field.

-- There was a 17-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle when he made a nice catch on a low pass, and then an 18-yard completion to Trent Sherfield on third-and-5 when the Dolphins ran three receivers in the same spot near the sticks before Sherfield broke out and went to the middle.

-- The big play of the drive was the 32-yard DPI against the Bears' Kindle Vildor when he never turned around after Tyreek Hill got behind him and reached the end zone. That penalty was a lot more obvious than the one called on Crossen, and it was followed by an insanely easy 1-yard run by Raheem Mostert up the middle for a 7-3 Dolphins lead.

-- After the Dolphins' touchdown with 7:33 left in the quarter, the Bears proceeded to kill the rest of the first-quarter clock by converting four third-down situations to move to the Miami 18-yard line.

-- The conversions included a third-and-8 when Tindall got caught leaning the wrong way when Fields scrambled up the middle for 12 yards after Jaelan Phillips applied late pressure.

-- Another conversion came on the last play of the quarter when Kohou found himself in a trail position when Fields completed a 10-yard pass to Darnell Mooney on third-and-10.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SECOND QUARTER

-- The second quarter began with Fields escaping Phillips' immediate pressure on a naked bootleg and then hitting tight end Cole Kmet in the flat, where he pretty much waltzed into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown that made it 10-7 for Chicago.

-- Trailing? No problem for the offense, which carved the Bears defense again on its second drive.

-- This drive began with Terron Armstead getting flagged for an ineligible downfield penalty, but that was followed by completions of 25 yards to Tyreek Hill, 26 yards to Waddle and the 3-yard TD pass to Hill.

-- There also was a roughing-the-penalty on Bears rookie Dominique Robinson, which was a lot less of a penalty-worthy play that a blatant offside on the Bears that wasn't called.

-- After giving up one first down on Chicago's next possession, we got our first huge play by the special teams all season when Jaelan Phillips broke through the line to block a punt — smother actually might be more like it — and Andrew Van Ginkel scooped up the loose ball and ran 25 yards for a touchdown that made it 21-10.

-- Chicago went on another time-consuming drive that featured a lot of runs and a lot of short gains.

-- The biggest play until the two-minute warning was a 17-yard run by Fields off the left flank after he faked an inside handoff and he got Bradley Chubb to bite inside and lose contain.

-- Right after that two-minute warning, on a third-and-8, Darnell Mooney beat Xavien Howard from the slot with an outside and Fields hit him for a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-17.

-- The Dolphins began their two-minute warning by catching the Bears completely off guard with an inside handoff to Mostert, who easily gained 14 yards.

-- On third-and-6, Hill lined up in the slot then darted outside and behind the Bears secondary for an easy pitch-and-catch and 39-yard pick-up to the Bears 18-yard line.

-- The Dolphins got awfully casual with the clock from there and also were called for a penalty for too many men in the huddle.

-- The Dolphins missed a chance to add to their lead when Jason Sanders pushed a 29-yard field goal attempt wide left, so the half ended with a 21-17 Dolphins halftime lead. It was the shortest miss of Sanders' career.

-- The good news is that the Dolphins get the ball first to start the second half.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.