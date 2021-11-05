Dolphins Claim Player Off Waivers

Rookie linebacker Darius Hodge appeared in four games for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021

The Miami Dolphins have gone ahead and claimed a player off waivers — no, not that one.

Miami was awarded linebacker Darius Hodge off waivers Friday, one day after he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hodge is a rookie from Marshall who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and appeared in four games for the Bengals in 2021, playing six snaps on defense and 14 on special teams without recording any statistics.

Hodge was a two-year starter at Marshall, where he ended up playing defensive end after arriving as a linebacker. He recorded 15.5 sacks in 31 career games and was a first-team All-Conference USA selection as a redshirt junior in 2020. He tied the school record for sacks in a game in 2019 when he had 4.5 against Old Dominion.

Hodge becomes the sixth player on the Dolphins' current 53-man roster who arrived after being claimed off waivers.

According to SI Fan Nation sister site All Bengals, Cincinnati was hoping to re-sign Hodge to its practice squad before the Dolphins picked him up.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (Philadelphia) and defensive lineman Zach Sieler (Baltimore) arrived that way in 2019; running back Salvon Ahmed (San Francisco) in 2020; and defensive backs Trill Williams (New Orleans) and Elijah Campbell (N.Y. Jets) in 2021.

Of course, the one player on waivers who will attract a lot of attention over the weekend is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.