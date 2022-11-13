Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it four wins a row when they face the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines.

1. Brissett Back in South Florida

When this game was schedule, there was an expectation that it just might be Deshaun Watson who would be at quarterback for the Browns, but it didn't play out that way after the NFL suspended the talented but trouble quarterback for 11 games. Instead, it will be old friend Jacoby Brissett running the offense for Cleveland. He will come to Miami with stats that don't necessarily tell the story of how he's played so far filling in for Watson. While he had his moments for the Dolphins, he most definitely wasn't a fan favorite and no doubt would love to get some revenge in this game.

2. Armstead Will Have Arms Full

OK, so we took some literary license here using arms instead of hands because we do love some alliteration, but you get the point nonetheless. Terron Armstead has been a rock for the Dolphins all season despite not operating at 100 percent, but he'll be facing a huge challenge against the Browns going up against star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

3. The Chubb Challenge

The Dolphins had a tough time containing the running of Bears quarterback Justin Fields last weekend, but running back Nick Chubb will represent a whole new challenge for the Miami defense because of his vision and ability to break tackles. The good news here is the Dolphins generally have done well against running backs so far in 2022, though Chubb is among the best in the NFL.

4. A Three-Peat on Offense?

The Dolphins passing game is coming off back-to-back big games against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, but this is a much better defense Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will face. That said, it's not like many defenses have been able to slow down the Dolphins passing game, and it figures to be the key to another Miami victory in this game.

5. Will the Defense Deliver at Home?

We already mentioned the challenges the Dolphins defense will face, but what we've seen so far this season suggests a strong outing because the game will be at Hard Rock Stadium. Look at the Dolphins' best performances on defense this season and all of them came at home — against New England, Minnesota and Pittsburgh. The Dolphins didn't have great outings the past two games, but the coaches are confident it's a matter of time before Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah and newcomer Bradley Chubb show their true ability, which would go a long way toward helping the defense take a big step forward.

