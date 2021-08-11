Flores Wednesday Morning Chicago Takeaways

The Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the first practice with the Chicago Bears

CHICAGO — Before the Miami Dolphins headed out for their joint practice with the Chicago Bears at Halas Hall on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Tight end Hunter Long is day-to-day, according to Flores, and he did make the trip to Chicago. He will not, however, take part in the joint practices.

-- Flores said every player on the active roster made the trip.

-- The Dolphins will be without three prominent wide receivers at practice: Will Fuller V, DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson.

-- Flores said he enjoyed the idea of the joint practices, which gives his team a chance to work on the road, in a different environment and against another team. He talks about different energy.

-- Flores offers words of praise for the Dolphins support staff in helping get everything organized for a week away from South Florida. ""Kudos to our support staff for making this happen."

-- When he's asked about ojectives on a couple of occasions, Flores always comes back to fundamentals, techiniques, assignments, alignment and communication.

-- As agreed with Bears coach Matt Nagy, Flores says "there are rules of engagement," and they include no fighting, no cut blocks

-- Flores says he wants good competition but also to keep everyone healthy.

-- Flores praises the Bears, says they have good players on all three units. "The Bears have a good team, it's a great opportunity for us to practice our fundamentals, our techniques, our communication against good players."

-- Regarding the preseason opener, Flores says "guys will play," but how much has not been finalized yet.

-- Xavien Howard will be at practice. "We will have a schedule and process to get him ready to go." He'll get more reps on a day-to-day basis.

-- Good news with Jaelan Phillips .. he'll be practicing today.