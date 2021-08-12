Flores Thursday Morning Chicago Takeaways

The Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the second joint practice with the Chicago Bears

CHICAGO — Before the Miami Dolphins headed out for their joint practice with the Chicago Bears at Halas Hall on Thursday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- First question regards the secondary, and Flores says he likes having all the starts working at this time.

-- Tough, physical, dowhill player ... that's how Flores describes new inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney.

-- Flores says Liam Eichenberg got banged up a little bit yesterday and will not practice today. "He's done a good job in camp."

-- Jevon Holland doing a lot of good things from a fundamental standpoint. "He's showing up a little bit."

-- The list of players who won't work today also includes DeVante Parker, Will Fuller V, Albert Wilson, Hunter Long and Brandon Jones.

-- Flores says going against the talented Bears front is good for the Dolphins offensive line.

-- Regarding his conversation with Tua at practice, Flores says he'll keep that confidential, though he does say he passes along coaching points to every player.

-- The practice Wednesday featured a lot of unexpected changes because of the lightning delay, and Flores says it was great for the Dolphins to serve as preparation if something like that happens in the regular season.

-- Flores jokes he was a "bouncer on that play" after Allen Hurns exchanged words with Bears DB Teez Tabor when Tabor hit Hurns high after he caught a pass over the middle.

-- Flores liked the tempo of practice yesterday.

-- Jaelan Phillips is working on a limited basis as he works his way back from his injury. "He had some good snaps yesterday. Hopefully he has more good snaps today."