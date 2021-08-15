Flores Sunday Post-Chicago Game Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach reflected on his team's preseason opener

The day after the Miami Dolphins opened their preseason schedule with a 20-13 loss against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Fields, Brian Flores spoke the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Emmanuel Ogbah didn't play against Chicago because the Dolphins wanted to rest them.

-- Wide receiver Allen Hurns didn't play because he's dealing with an injury issue.

-- No determination has been made on how much the starters will play against the Atlanta Falcons next Saturday. The focus first is on the joint practices.

-- Austin Jackson did some good things, both in the run game and pass protection, against the Bears.

-- Myles Gaskin made a nice tackle on the interception return after Tua threw his pick. Flores says he expects all offensive players to become defensive players after a turnover.

-- The offense didn't have good execution near the goal line. We understand how important those opportunities are.

-- Regarding the offensive line and the failed goal-line situation, Flores says there was a missed assignment and it wasn't on the offensive line. Linebacker Alec Ogletree went in unblocked to drop Malcolm Brown for a loss.

-- Early reports on Cethan Carter and his injury are that it will be a day-to-day situation.

-- Tua Tagovailoa indicated that Charlie Frye relayed the play calls to him in Chicago. Flores says he thought it went well.

-- Flores says he does not want to reveal how many people are calling plays on game days.

-- Solomon Kindley did a nice job against the Bears, Flores says, and there's a good competition at left guard. "We'll play the best five guys."

-- Flores praises the work of center Michael Deiter, said he had a good week of practice against the Bears.

-- The Dolphins had good competition in practice with the Bears last week. Flores said he was appreciative of the Bears hosting them.