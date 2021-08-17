2021 Dolphins Camp: Flores August 17 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins headed out for practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- With the Falcons coming to town this week, Brian Flores is asked how tempted the Dolphins were to stay at 3 and take Kyle Pitts. Flores, not surprisingly, says he's excited about the draft they came away with. "We're happy with the guys we selected."

-- Flores declines to look back on whether Pitts was a consideration, saying he's focused on the players on the roster.

-- Flores confirms that Allen Hurns will need surgery as the result of a "freak play" in practice and Hurns will be placed on injured reserve. "He's disappointed, as we're disappointed."

-- The four wide receivers who have been injured will not practice today and Flores said "we'll see" as far as the rest of the week. The four are DeVante Parker, Will Fuller V, Albert Wilson and Preston Williams.

-- Jaelan Phillips didn't play against the Bears, but he'll be practicing Tuesday when the Dolphins have a walk-through. He was held out against Chicago as a precautionary measure against having a setback.

-- Flores repeats that he likes all the running backs, saying they all bring something different. "A lot of different qualities. Thought they all played well in the preseason game."

-- Tua did a good job in the pocket of moving his feet to avoid pressure, though Flores says that's just part of quarterbacking.

-- Charlie Frye is the coach relaying the play call to Tua because he's the one who spends the most time with him as his position coach, Flores says. Comes down to conversations coach and player would have had in meetings.

-- Flores says he declines to reveal who the play-caller is because he wants to keep things internal. Coaches talk, then somebody tells Frye something like, "Wristband 33," and then Frye relays that to Tua.

-- Vince Biegel was in a walking boot last week in Chicago. "He's taking it day to day."

-- Durval Queiroz Neto is making a lot of improvement, but got banged up a bit last week, which explains why he didn't play against Chicago. Hoping to get him into the game this weekend.