2021 Dolphins Preseason: Flores August 30 Takeaways

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores conducted his usual day-after-the-game media session Monday in the aftermath of Miami's 29-26 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

-- The Dolphins figure to make some roster cuts today, with the rest coming by the 4 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday.

-- Regarding first-round pick Jaelan Phillips and the way he's being used, Flores points out the Dolphins have a hybrid defensive system and Phillips has the ability to do a few different things. "The goal for him is to play a few different positions. Right now we're just checking to see where he's most comfortable."

-- Flores says the team feels good about some positions, says some players will be cut who are guys who can play in the NFL.

-- Regarding the identity of the team, Flores says it's a group that's tough and tries to play with some discipline, and has the potential to have versatility.

-- Asked about the Deshaun Watson rumors and how he relates to his players in light of it, Flores says there's always rumors, always speculation, always some form of distraction and says the team has to block that stuff out. "That's something that all players deal with in the National Football League."

-- Flores says the Dolphins have had a very competitive group in camp, says some of the players who will get cut have helped make the team better because of the way they've pushed guys.

-- Asked his philosophy about granting players second chances and whether public opinion counts in those decisions, Flores says there are a lot of factors involved, such as fit on the team, overall talent, salary cap. Ultimately, the bottom line is trying to do what's best for the organization.

-- After Tua's second camp, Flores says he's much more comfortable with his surroundings and has taken a step as far as leadership, among other things.