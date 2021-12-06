Brian Flores December 6 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach looked back on the Dolphins' 20-9 victory against the New York Giants and touched on other team-related topics

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores conducted his usual day-after-the-game media session Monday in the aftermath of Miami's 20-9 victory against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- The first question of the session involves Will Fuller, and the answer from Flores is the same as it's always been, that he's working hard to get back.

-- Running back Malcolm Brown also has been on IR, and Flores says he might start running soon.

-- The Dolphins will not be practicing this week, but rather conduct a walk-through Wednesday.

-- Running back Patrick Laird left the game with a knee injury against the Giants, and Flores says the team is still running some tests. There's no final diagnosis with Laird just yet.

-- With the Dolphins heading into their bye, the question of how to maintain momentum is brought up. Flores says the message to the players will be to get some rest, get away from the game a little bit and recharge the battery.

-- Tua Tagovailoa is getting more comfortable and gaining more confidence, and you're seeing that in his play.

-- Regarding celebrations on the field, Flores says it's good to see players supporting each other.

-- With big money being thrown at college coaches these days, Flores is asked what NFL head coaches might be thinking about it and he responds by saying he doesn't coach for money.

-- With Brandon Jones out, Eric Rowe and Nik Needham took on some of his responsibilities and Flores praised the work they did, specifically their tackling.

-- Mario Cristobal is widely expected to become the new head coach at the University of Miami, and Flores says he's never met him.