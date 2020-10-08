Flores Ready for Jimmy G Reunion ... Maybe?

The Miami Dolphins could be facing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this weekend if his injured ankle has recovered enough to allow him to play.

It would mark a reunion of sort with head coach Brian Flores, who witness first-hand Garoppolo's first three NFL seasons with the New England Patriots before Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

"My time with him was very good," Flores told 49ers reporters in a Zoom call. "You could see the talent early. You could see the leadership early. He’s just a great kid. I’m really happy for him and the success he’s had."

Flores was a defensive assistant when Garoppolo was backing up Tom Brady, so he went against him in practice on a regular basis.

Garoppolo started two games during his time in New England, both starts coming at the beginning of the 2016 season when Brady was serving his suspension for the Deflagate incident.

After helping the Patriots defeat Arizona in the opener, Garoppolo had to leave the Week 2 game against the Dolphins with an injury and New England ended up winning 31-24.

"He would make throws and make you turn back and say, ‘Wow, that was a good one,’ " Flores said. "I think he played early a little bit, I forget what year it was, ’16 maybe? I remember us going out to Arizona and he played well in that game and he played well the next week. I think just watching the preseason games and practice, I think we all knew he was going to be a good player and it’s definitely turned out that way.”

Garoppolo got off to a good start statistically in 2020, throwing four touchdown passes with no interceptions until he was injured in Week 2 against the Jets after completing 14 of 16 passes in a 31-13 victory.

Nick Mullens started the past two games but was benched in favor of C.J. Beathard in the second half of the 49ers' 25-20 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

That left the 49ers' quarterback situation for the game against the Dolphins up in the air, starting with Garoppolo's status even after he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

That means the Dolphins will be preparing this week for every possible quarterback scenario for San Francisco.

"We will prepare for all three quarterbacks just like we’ve prepared for everybody that’s on the roster," defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said. "So you go in week in and week out, sometimes you have a better idea that this guy is going to play a little bit more than the next guy from the quarterback position, so we’ll make our guys aware of all three guys and we’ll be prepared no matter who plays."

Ironically, the Dolphins could be facing a similar situation next week when they face the Denver Broncos, with quarterback Drew Lock working his way back from a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 2.