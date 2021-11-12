Brian Flores November 12 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach looked back on the 22-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens and touched on other team-related topics

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores conducted his usual day-after-the-game media session Friday in the aftermath of Miami's 22-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- The first question concerns the offensive line and sticking with the same five, and Flores points out it was a short week and it made sense to stick with the same group. Says it's a group that's developing and getting better.

-- Specifically about Liam Eichenberg, Flores says he's still going through the film but so far it's some good, some bad. Calls him a tough kid, hard-working kid. Editor's Note: Eichenberg had a tough night in pass protection.

-- Asked whether he thinks the victory against Baltimore could serve as a springboard, Flores focuses on what the team did Thursday night (which is consistent with how he's always been).

-- One thing that jumped out to Flores on film was the offense not committing any turnovers.

-- Early indications are that Jacoby Brissett's knee injury isn't serious but he'll continue to be evaluated.

-- Flores is asked again about the Robert Hunt play and what it might mean for his teammates in terms of the effort, and he says it speaks to the type of player Hunt is in terms of giving effort.

-- The Dolphins blitzed pretty much all night against Baltimore, and Flores gives kudos to DC Josh Boyer and his staff for the game plan they produced.

-- The regular Will Fuller V question comes up, and Flores says it's too early to tell whether he'll be able to return to practice next week.

-- We get a quarterback question regarding the starter, and Flores says both players are banged up. Praises Tua for fighting through his discomfort. Points out Tua banged his finger Thursday night, which is what they were hoping to avoid. Flores says the team will take it day-to-day with both players. Says he's not trying to turn this into a controversial situation.

-- Flores says he plans on spending a lot of time with his family over the next three days before the players reconvene Monday.

-- Albert Wilson was challenged in practice this week that he was going to get some opportunities, and he certainly came through. Flores says the Dolphins have to do a better job of getting him involved.