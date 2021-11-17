Brian Flores November 17 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Greg Little was injured in practice, Flores confirms.

-- Little is the only player listed as a tackle on the roster behind the starters, but Flores says there's always been a plan in place in the event of an injury.

-- The offensive line does feature a lot of flexibility, which comes in handy if players need to move around.

-- Flores confirms that Tua Tagovailoa will take most of the reps at practice this week, but he's still dealing with his finger injury. "There's still some discomfort."

-- Joe Flacco reportedly will start for the Jets on Sunday, and Flores points out his experience. "It'll be a challenge for us."

-- Flores reiterates that the mini-bye was a good opportunity to recharge the battery.

-- Xavien Howard was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, and Flores says he's played this season. Points to his leadership. Flores says the team gave Howard a round of applause Wednesday morning, but the focus immediately turned to the Jets.

-- Jacoby Brissett should be ready to serve as Tua's backup against the Jets.

-- Jerome Baker playing more outside linebacker than usual against Baltimore was about the specific game plan against the Ravens, as opposed to a change in how to use him.

-- The Dolphins protected rookie running back Gerrid Doaks from being poached off the practice squad again this week and Flores says he'll be ready whenever his number is called. It's actually a bit of a surprise that he has yet to be elevated so far this season.