Brian Flores November 24 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Michael Deiter will return to practice Wednesday, but the other three players on IR and eligible to return won't be. That would be DeVante Parker, Will Fuller V and Malcolm Brown.

-- New Dolphins safety Will Parks will bring experience at a position that Flores says the Dolphins are banged up.

-- Cam Newton is back as the Carolina quarterback and Flores says he's pretty much the same player he's always been.

-- Along with Newton, Flores mentions other Carolina offensive players to worry about, including Christian McCaffrey, Robby Anderson and Tommy Tremble.

-- The Carolina defense is well coached, Flores says, and he mentioned the three main players in the group: Derrick Brown, Brian Burns and Shaq Thompson.

-- DB Jamal Perry's injury is season-ending, while Brennan Scarlett might have a chance to return at some point this season. Both players were placed on IR on Tuesday.

-- Asked what he's thankful for, Flores mentions his wife and his family, talks about the sacrifices involved for spouses of NFL coaches. Flores then says he's grateful for the entire Dolphins organization and the fans.

-- Zach Sieler has been effective against the run, and Flores mentions his strength and his technique. The desire is the biggest reason for his success against the run.

-- Flores said the Thanksgiving meal at his house will feature the traditional dishes.

-- Vince Biegel will be signed to the 53-man roster today from the practice squad. Flores says he's brought a lot of energy at practice and is back where he was before his injury issues that started last summer.