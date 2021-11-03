Brian Flores November 3 Takeaways

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The 2019 Dolphins made it a practice of picking up a lot of young players toward the end of a season with no playoffs in sight, so Flores was asked about the possibility of doing the same thing in 2021 and his answer was the generic, "We're always going to do what's in the best interest of the team." From this end, we absolutely would expect a lot of player transactions down the stretch.

-- Before they went on a playoff run in 2016, the Dolphins dumped three offensive linemen two days after an early-season loss — Dallas Thomas, Billy Turner and Jamil Douglas — and Flores was asked if he would ever think of doing the same as a way of maybe sending a message. While Flores said every move was determined on a case-by-case basis, he didn't dismiss the possibility, though we'd find it surprising from this end.

-- Asked about the passing of the trading deadline and how it means the end of all the speculation about what the Dolphins might do, Flores kind of shrugs of the idea of being relieved and said every professional player need to learn how to deal with distractions.

-- With the Dolphins' 1-7 record, Flores is asked about the challenge of keeping his players in the moment and he replies by saying that he's "unwavering" in the belief that his team will turn things around. The schedule certainly is conductive to that, with games against Houston, the Jets, Carolina, the Giants and the Jets again coming up over the next seven weeks.

-- Flores says without hesitation he believes the Dolphins have enough talent to overcome the mistakes that keep popping up and adds that he loves coaching this team. Says the Dolphins have the "right types of players" and "I believe in this team."

-- Asked why he doesn't take over defensive play-calling duties, Flores says he has a lot of confidence in defensive coordinator Josh Boyer while pointing out he does have some input.

-- The subject of QB Tua Tagovailoa comes up and Flores again says Tua has gotten better, just needs to focus strictly on his performance, and then says that Tua needs to improve at completing passes downfield before saying that Tua has taken shots when they've been available. To that, we'd suggest that Tua probably needs to force the issue a little more — without being reckless, of course.

-- Wide receiver Will Fuller V has missed the past four games because of a finger injury and already has been ruled out for this week, but Flores says he's confident that Fuller will return at some point this season.

-- It's been a challenging year for Flores, who talks about adversity and how it can break you or make you stronger. Adds that he hopes it makes the team stronger.

-- The last topic is how much influence Flores has on roster moves and he points out that he has daily conversations with GM Chris Grier but that his focus during the season is on coaching and not personnel. As we've said all along, the feeling here is that every move is made as a collaboration between Grier and Flores.