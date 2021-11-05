Brian Flores November 5 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a press conference.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Flores says that he's optimistic that Tua will play against Houston. He injured his finger in the game against Buffalo. Says there's some swelling and he's a little sore.

-- Going back to Chris Grier's comments about doing due diligence whenever a quality player becomes available, Flores confirms there will be due diligence done and, as always, everything will be done in the best interests of the team. While no name was mentioned, this clearly referred to Odell Beckham Jr., who will be waived by the Cleveland Browns.

-- The Dolphins will be facing a much different quarterback going against Tyrod Taylor as opposed to Davis Mills, but it doesn't change the defense's preparation.

-- Jerome Baker missed the game against Buffalo because of a knee injury, and Flores says he has looked better in practice and is itching to get out there.

-- Duke Riley got most of the snaps in place of Baker, and Flores says he thought he did a nice job. Says he did a nice job with communication.

-- When it comes to deciding whether a player can play with an injury, Flores says his players usually are honest with the staff. "All these guys want to play. They're going to do everything they can to get out there."

-- Safety Brandon Jones has been dealing with an ankle injury, but he's expected to play against Houston.

-- DeVante Parker had a setback the other day and probably will be listed as doubtful for the Houston game.

-- Preston Williams was left in Miami last weekend for disciplinary reasons, but Flores says he's done a good job this week in practice. Says he's hoping Williams makes the most of his opportunity if called upon against Houston.

-- There's been a competition at center with Greg Mancz and Austin Reiter.

-- Regardless of all the injuries at wide receiver, Flores is asked whether he feels snakebit and says, "I don't think that's a word I would ever use."

-- Albert Wilson has been a non-factor on offense for most of the season, and Flores says he's done a lot of things he needs to do and needs to take advantage of his opportunities.