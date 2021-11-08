Brian Flores November 8 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach looked back on the Dolphins' 17-9 victory against the Houston Texans and touched on other team-related topics

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores conducted his usual day-after-the-game media session Monday in the aftermath of Miami's 17-9 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Regarding the lack of success in the running game, Flores wants to "give a little credit to Houston." Said everybody on offense didn't do enough in the run game.

-- Will Fuller V will be out Thursday.

-- Tua Tagovailoa has not thrown yet today.

-- On the offensive line, Flores says the staff looks at the group every week and evaluates it. "We've got to do a better job on the offensive line." Robert Jones and Greg Little are part of that conversation.

-- Center Greg Mancz is likely out this week becaus of his ankle injury.

-- Flores is asked whether he's concerned about not getting enough of an evaluation on Tua this season, and replies by mentioning again Tua's toughness. "When he's been in there, he's played well."

-- Safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland flashes against Houston, and Flores says both guys have done some good things.

-- Preston Williams will play Thursday against Baltimore. Flores says the decision to make him inactive against Houston was done to get a look at Kirk Merritt, who was elevated from the practice squad.

-- Flores calls Baltimore a physical team. "We're going to have to play a physical game, a disciplined game."

-- The offensive line has to be better than it was against Houston. "We didn't do a good enough job." As for Greg Little, Flores says he's done a good job in practice and says there was a discussion Monday morning about possibly getting him in the lineup.

-- Noah Igbinoghene didn't play against Houston, but Flores says he's done a good job in practice.

-- Flores calls Hunter Long a good young player, but says the tight end room is a bit crowded. Flores says he thinks Long will become a good, solid player in the NFL.

-- Vince Biegel was limited to three special teams snaps after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday, but this was done in case Jerome Baker would be limited.