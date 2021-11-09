Brian Flores November 9 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted a walk-through at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Tua Tagovailoa threw yesterday, looked good, making some progress, still somewhat limited. His status for the game likely to not be determined until Thursday.

-- Flores confirms that Tagovailoa has a fracture in his finger. Says the swelling is down and he's getting better.

-- There will be a lot of factors in deciding which quarterback will start Thursday, health being first, and then Tua being able to do everything the Dolphins need him to do to be successful.

-- Flores says if the game were Tuesday night, Jacoby Brissett would be starting.

-- It's a medical decision, it's a team decision, and Flores says he has a lot of say in that.

-- Will Fuller V will miss his sixth consecutive game with a finger injury. Flores calls it a significant injury and has made significant progress. Says there was positive news regarding the injury recently. The hope is Fuller could be back soon. "That's trending in the right direction."

-- If Tua can't start against the Ravens, then he likely will serve as the backup quarterback again.

-- There's been a lot of conversation about the offensive line about moving some guys around, but no final decisions have been made.

-- When it comes to evaluating players, Flores says availability is an important factor. Related to Tua, Flores says he's tough, he's smart, he wants to be out there. Calls it another bump in the road.

-- When it comes to all the pressures allowed by the offensive line, Flores talks about technique and communication. "We've got to do a better job of not allowing as many pressures."

-- Flores uses "dynamic, explosive" in describing Lamar Jackson.