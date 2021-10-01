Brian Flores October 1 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Center Michael Deiter was injured in practice Wednesday, will be out against Indy

-- Smart, tough, competes, vocal is how Flores describes center Greg Mancz, who will start at center against the Colts.

-- Flores calls Deiter's injury unfortunate, says the third-year player had made good progress.

-- Jesse Davis could be in line to serve as backup center, and there are options as well.

-- Center Cameron Tom might be brought up from the practice squad in light of Deiter's injury. The Dolphins will have a roster spot open once they put Deiter on IR.

-- The Dolphins have seven solid wide receivers, and Albert Wilson and Preston Williams both were inactive against the Raiders last Sunday. Flores said the determining factors in deciding which players will be uniform and will be inactive include the game plan, personnel groupings, the kicking game, and more.

-- Flores praised Mike Gesicki's work ethic and the way he practices. Says his preparation is consistent regardless of his production.

-- The Colts have good defensive tackles in DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, and Flores says he's got a lot of respect for him.

-- The Dolphins have liked the work of Robert Hunt at guard, but Flores makes the point he's still learning, still developing. Flores says it's about playing with consistency, same as it is with all players.

-- Will Fuller did some good things in his Dolphins debut and Flores says he'll be ready to go against the Colts.