Brian Flores October 18 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach looked back on the team's 23-20 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars and touched on other team-related topics

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores conducted his usual day-after-the-game media session Monday in the aftermath of Miami's 23-20 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- The first question deals with who Flores turns to for guidance and as a sounding board now that he doesn't have a veteran coach on his staff, such as Jim Caldwell and Chan Gailey, and Flores says it's members of his staff. The first name he mentioned is assistant head coach Danny Crossman.

-- The Dolphins requested not to have a bye after their London game, unlike the other three teams who have played in England, and Flores says the team just "wants to go back out there."

-- The Dolphins lost the game after two key fourth downs, but Flores says he's "at peace" with the calls that were made in both instances, offensively and defensively. "You gotta give credit to Jacksonville. They executed in those situations."

-- Tua Tagovailoa did a "real nice job yesterday," Flores says, adding that Tua played in a little bit of discomfort. "I was pleased with the way he played."

-- It was a nine-hour flight home from London, and Flores says players were disappointed. "It was a long flight. Some guys went to sleep, some guys were watching the tape."

-- Owner Stephen Ross obviously is disappointed at the 1-5 start, though Flores points out that applies to everybody. "We've got to be better. I'll be the first to say that. Our players, they're disappointed as well."

-- Flores points out there's a slim margin for error in the NFL and the Dolphins are finding themselves right now on the short end of that situation.

-- Flores says he does not anticipate any of the five players who missed the Jacksonville with injuries going on IR. That would be Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Adam Shaheen. He calls them all day-to-day.

-- The Dolphins and Falcons will have familiarity with each other from their joint practices in Miami during training camp, but Flores correctly points out that neither head coaches showed everything during those workouts.

-- Noah Igbinoghene did some good things. Tackled efficiently. Had good position on two long completions, but "overall I thought he did some good things and filled in competitively." Flores says the coaches have confidence in Noah. "I expect him to play competitively and tackle well and know where he's supposed to be and communicate well."