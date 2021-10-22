Brian Flores October 22 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the team practiced in England

Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a press conference.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first question right away concerns a column by Dave Hyde who wrote, citing a team source, that Charlie Frye called the offensive plays the first four games, and Flores says the focus is on Atlanta and that it's "always been a collaborative effort."

-- Flores is asked about the rumors involving Deshaun Watson and says he doesn't deal with rumors. Says "Tua is our quarterback" and he's happy with the team's quarterback situation.

-- Flores says he doesn't see the rumors as a distraction. "Our focus is on Atlanta."

-- The way Tua has been practicing and preparing has been good, Flores says. Says he thought he played very well against Jacksonville. "His psyche is in the right place."

-- Players should know how to deal with outside noise, in good times or bad times. "That's part of being a professional athlete."

-- Flores says Tua is developing, says he's tough, smart, talented. "I think he's accurate. I think he definitely has an opportunity to be a very good player." Adds that there's a lot that goes into that and it doesn't happen overnight.

-- The five players who missed the Jacksonville game have a chance to play against Atlanta. Will depend ultimately on how practice goes Friday. The five, of course, are Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Adam Shaheen.

-- Flores calls his players "mentally tough."

-- Asked about how the organization has supported Tua Tagovailoa since he arrives, Flores says it's been no different than how they support any other player. "We try to support every player. Tua is no different from that standpoint."

-- Regarding the Atlanta Falcons, Flores calls them very versatile offensively.

-- Eric Rowe has seen his playing time diminish the past two weeks, but Flores says his confidence is high and it should be because he's a good player.