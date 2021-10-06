Brian Flores October 6 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- One of the big factors involved in the trade of Jakeem Grant was the team's depth at wide receiver and will bring more opportunities for Jaylen Waddle in the return game.

-- Talking about separation with wide receivers, Flores says there are different types of separation and mentions catch radius as a way DeVante Parker separates from DBs.

-- Preston Williams is somebody the Dolphins coaches have talked about every week. "We like a lot of things he's doing in practice."

-- DT Raekwon Davis will be at practice Wednesday, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be activated to the 53-man roster right away.

-- Davis was doing a lot of good things at the end of camp. "He's big, he's strong, he's hard to move inside." Flores says he's hoping to see good things in practice from Davis this week to activate him, but doesn't want to get ahead of himself.

-- Going back to the offensive plan, Flores says he likes the communication and the coordination. Then says "everybody" has to do a better job.

-- Flores will be going against Tom Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time Sunday and obviously has nothing but praise for him. "I think he's playing great football right now."

-- The biggest thing Flores took away from his time with Brady: "Preparation. I know he's looking for every advantage." Flores adds there's no confusing Brady because he's seen everything.

-- "When you've been around the guy and you see the way he works ... not surprised." This is what Flores says about Brady's longevity.

-- While there were a lot of emotions involved in Brady's return to Gillette Stadium last Sunday night, Flores said what stood out to him was that it was just a good football game.

-- The Dolphins have started 1-3 for a second consecutive season, but Flores isn't focusing on what happened last year to turn things around, saying he's focused on the moment.

-- Flores likens trying to run against the Tampa Bay defense to running into a brick wall, but adds that "you want to be balanced."

-- "Good communication" will be the first key on defense when facing Brady.