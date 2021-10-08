    • October 8, 2021
    Brian Flores October 8 Takeaways

    The Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex
    Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

    Here were the highlights of that session:

    -- The expectation is that Xavien Howard and Byron Jones both will practice Friday and Flores is hopeful both will be in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Sunday. We would expect them to both be listed as questionable when the final injury report of the week comes out late Friday afternoon.

    -- Raekwon Davis will be up (play) Sunday if everything goes well at practice Friday. As we mentioned yesterday, expect to see Davis activated to the 53-man roster, very possibly Saturday afternoon.

    -- The players "always work hard. I can count on that." That was Flores' assessment of practice this week in the aftermath of the disappointing performance against the Colts.

    -- DeVante Parker will be "out there a little bit today" to test out his injured hamstring and Flores said a decision on his playing status might go up until game time.

    -- Albert Wilson got off to a strong start in training camp and has done a good job the last few weeks of practice. Flores says he'll be ready if his number is called.

    -- The message this week was to continue to try to improve and prepare the right way. All about execution.

    -- Flores says he's comfortable with using Jaylen Waddle going back there and returning punts. "We're always going to put the best guys out there." Jevon Holland also is an option as a punt returner.

    -- Noah Igbinoghene is an option to be used as a kickoff returner, but there are other options as well, including Jaylen Waddle.

    -- There are discussions every week about splitting carries among the running backs, and everything is predicated on the game plan and how the game plays out.

    -- Preston Williams is somebody whose playing time should increase after the trade of Jakeem Grant, and Flores says that physically and mentally Williams is in a good place. "He's excited to get an opportunity. He's preparing so he can take advantage of that opportunity."

    -- The defense has performed better in the first half than the second half for most of the 2021 season, and Flores says it's a matter of consistency.

    -- Raekwon Davis has looked good in practice, but Flores indicates there's some rust, though he points out that's to be expected. "He's working his way back. It's important to him."

