Flores: QB Competition Still Ongoing

The Miami Dolphins still have a quarterback competition going on.

At least that's what Dolphins head coach Brian Flores wants everyone to believe, based on what he said Tuesday morning.

Based on a few factors, including his experience, it still would be a major surprise if it was anyone other than Ryan Fitzpatrick who was the starter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 13.

Along with his experience, Fitzpatrick clearly has been the most impressive quarterback during Dolphins practices and the offense has been way more efficient with him than with either Josh Rosen or rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Still, Flores says he's not ready to make any declarations when it comes to his starting quarterback ... or even his backup.

This came up when Flores was asked whether Rosen or Tagovailoa had the edge in the battle for the No. 2 job.

“MIght as well throw Fitzpatrick in there as well," Flores said. "There’s still a lot of competition at that position. We’re not saying somebody is 1, 2, 3. It’s still a competition. Obviously Fitz has played well. They’ve all played well in spurts and they’ve all made mistakes. We’ve still got a few days here, but we like where all three of them are and we’ll continue to leave that as a competition moving forward.”

Flores did say he was hoping to finalize his decision soon, though it didn't soon like he was planning on making that public.

“As soon as possible," he said as his preferred timetable. "When will you guys know? Probably as late as possible is where I’ll leave it.”

As a point of reference, Flores announces that Fitzpatrick would be the starting quarterback for the 2019 season opener after the Dolphins' preseason finale 10 days earlier.