Brian Flores September 13 Takeaways

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores looked back on the Dolphins' 17-16 victory against the New England Patriots and touched on other team-related topics

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores conducted his usual day-after-the-game media session Monday in the aftermath of Miami's 17-16 victory against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Brian Flores says there are more tests being run to determine the extent of his knee injury.

-- Asked whether Davis could have gone back into the game, Flores says the health of his players always is most important.

-- Liam Eichenberg did a good job against New England, Flores says, but Austin Jackson remains the team's left tackle.

-- The Dolphins are alone in first place in the AFC East after Week 1, but while Flores says the players are excited about the win, it's important to turn the page and focus on the next opponent: the Buffalo Bills.

-- The Dolphins scored touchdowns in their first drive of the first half and the second half, but Flores says the team needs to do a better job of executing in between.

-- "There's always corrections in every game," Flores says. "It's always nice to make those corrections after a win."

-- Will Fuller is eligible to come off the Suspended List this week, but Flores points out he didn't practice very much during the summer. "We'll work him in and we'll see how best to utilize him within the offense." Sounds like a word of caution against expecting too much from Fuller after his return.

-- The running game delivered at the end of the game in picking up a couple of first downs to clinch the victory. Flores says all three backs ran hard. "There's a lot to build on there."

-- "I thought our operation was clean," Flores says about the offensive execution in terms of dealing with crowd noise and getting in and out of the huddle cleanly."